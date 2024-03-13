Caesars renews partnership with NHL

Subscribe
Caesars renews partnership with National Hockey League

As the betting and entertainment business continues to boom in the US, Caesars Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced an extension of their partnership.

Announced through a press release last Thursday (Mar. 7) the duo confirmed a new multi-year contract that retains Caesars’ status as a Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL.

For the first time, the Caesars Digital brand will also have access to League-owned intellectual property to build and promote NHL-branded iCasino games for its online platforms in North America.

The president of Caesars Digital elaborates on the news: “With the defending Stanley Cup Champions residing in our home city of Las Vegas, we have a front-row seat to the excitement and passion that the NHL provides…

“This partnership extension with the League continues our efforts to build on that fan passion by bringing unforgettable experiences to all of our valued customers across both sports betting and online casino.”

NHL Vice President of business development Jason Jazayeri added: “We look forward to the next chapter of our relationship focused on delivering unparalleled access to our sport for NHL fans.”

With access to IP rights, the possibilities for Caesars Entertainment are more vast than before.

Betting boom in the U.S. continues

The history of betting in the U.S. hasn’t always been a smooth ride, with a sports betting ban being imposed in 1992 under the ‘Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.’

Nevada and three other states were the only places where some legal sports betting could take place, with the home of Las Vegas being the first to legalize and regulate betting in 1949.

As such, Nevada remains the most robust gambling market in the country.

Other states could soon follow, as more and more officially launch online sports betting. In North Carolina did just that earlier this week (Mar. 11).

In 2022, over 25 million people engaged in sports betting in the U.S. and that figure is expected to rise by 47 percent by 2025.

Featured image: Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

