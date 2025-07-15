Languagesx
Caesars launches third online live dealer casino studio of the year

Caesars Entertainment has launched its third online live dealer casino studio of 2025, now catering to players in Michigan.

The new launch marks the third branded studio from Caesars in 2025, building on the first, Evolution in Pennsylvania, which launched in January, and the second at Tropicana Atlantic City in New Jersey, which launched in April. The new studio is available now to players on Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan.

“Our third live dealer studio expands our fully customized live dealer experience that is already extremely popular in Pennsylvania and New Jersey into another key jurisdiction where our online casino platforms are live,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital, in a statement. “The studio design takes inspiration from our flagship destination, Caesars Palace, to authentically recreate the atmosphere of Las Vegas for online players. We look forward to our Michigan players enjoying the new experience.”

The new studio features five blackjack tables, including a VIP-exclusive space, a roulette table, and a baccarat table. As well as own-brand Caesars tables, some of them also feature partnerships with professional sports teams. The goal is to offer the same in-person Las Vegas casino experience to those taking part online.

“As the global leader in online live casino with nearly two decades of experience, Evolution is proud to partner once again with Caesars to launch this bespoke live dealer studio in Michigan,” said Marcus Huber, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolution North America. “The studio brings the unmistakable character of Caesars’ iconic destinations to the online space, offering players in the state a polished, immersive entertainment experience that mirrors the energy and elegance of the casino floor.”

How to try out Caesars’ online studios

Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino are available on iOS, Android, and desktop for those 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ontario, West Virginia, and now Michigan. As well as in-house Caesars-branded games, there are also hundreds of classic land-based casino games to play, including high-limit slots, private live dealer tables, linked progressive jackpots, variations of poker and roulette, and more.

Caesars’ investment into the online casino space is indicative of a wider industry surge, with the sector up by 25% this year.

Featued image: Caesars Palace

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

