Build your own Xbox 360 from bricks – no not those ones

We have seen brick-building excursions into the world of video gaming in the past from the likes of Lego, with collectors immortalizing their own memories in plastic constructions of some iconic hardware and moments from gaming. Lego has been great at it for years but Mattel’s Mega block-building brand has also dabbled with kits including the Dropship from Halo.

Now, the Mattel brand has just released an amazing kit of one of the most influential consoles of our time, the Xbox 360. The Mega Microsoft Xbox 360 Replica Building Toy Kit With Lights (the name could be less cumbersome but hey-ho) contains 1342 pieces and is definitely not aimed at younger builders.

The kit contains pieces to build the Xbox 360, controller, and stand and comes with a dummy Halo 3 disc and box for extra effect. A lighting kit is included as well but even after you have completed it, the fun doesn’t end there.

The console opens to reveal a disc drive (and, we are promised, other Easter eggs). Inserting the disk into the drive will then activate the motherboard and light things up. The model itself is 3:4 scale and features a removable hard drive and side panels revealing the interior. Presumably, Mattel has not incorporated the “red ring of death” or a fan that sounds like a light aircraft propeller. You can probably mod these in for accuracy yourself.

Mega is suggesting this kit is ideal for 18+ builders due to its complexity and that completing this set “unlocks the ultimate achievement”, whatever that means.

Priced at $179.99/£177.99 the kit is certainly not cheap but is comparable with high-end Lego construction kits. Interestingly the included “disc” is Halo 3 and the Mega range, as we mentioned earlier, already contains other Halo kits.

It is unclear at this stage whether the Xbox 360 kit will be the start of a range of classic gaming consoles not just a one-off for fans of Microsoft’s console.