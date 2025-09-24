Home Brightstar Lottery warns over 500 Connecticut residents could be affected by data breach

Brightstar Lottery warns over 500 Connecticut residents could be affected by data breach

Pratt Street Historic District, Hartford, Connecticut
Pratt Street Historic District, Hartford, Connecticut

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection has shared a warning from Brightstar that more than 500 residents are affected by a data breach.

Brightstar Lottery Group, also known as IGT, has notified nearly 550 Connecticut residents that their information has been compromised in a recent data breach, warning them via the state’s Department of Consumer Protection. The gaming and lottery technology vendor said that those most impacted are Brightstar employees.

The company is based in Rhode Island, and the breach was limited to Brightstar’s corporate systems. Although it did not involve the lottery systems and didn’t interrupt any day-to-day operations, some employee data is thought to be affected. The details of what information may have been accessed has not been made public.

Next steps from Brightstar

The company has told affected individuals that no further action needs to be taken immediately. However, the advice is to keep a close eye on personal accounts, although Brightstar has hired a third party to provide identity monitoring for those affected for two years.

“Affected consumers do not need to take any immediate action,” wrote the Department of Consumer Protection in a statement. “You should review your personal records and utilize free credit report monitoring. Brightstar has hired Kroll to provide identity monitoring for 24 months. Affected consumers DO NOT need to pay for this service.”

The identity monitoring services paid for by Brightstar include credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration. Anyone affected should expect to receive a letter from the company that will include instructions on how to activate their free credit monitoring services.

It’s important to be vigilant even in the receipt of this letter, with Brightstar asserting that it would not ask for any personal information or money to activate this service. Any requests for personal or financial information or payment are likely fraudulent.

If you receive a letter and are unsure if it is legitimate, residents are advised to contact DCP’s Gaming Division at [email protected].

This comes on the heels of a similar data breach at Boyd Gaming, and another in the UK for Betfair and Paddy Power over the summer.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Star Casino, Sydney
Star Sydney’s casino licence suspension extended for another six months
Rachael Davies
William Hill betting shop
William Hill breached gambling promotion regulations, says UK watchdog
Rachael Davies
India’s Telangana cracks down on online betting with six simultaneous raids
Rachael Davies
Powerball ticket
Missouri Powerball winner says winning is “the best problem he’s ever had”
Rachael Davies
Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming discloses internal data breach of employee information
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

online glasses
Featured

Eyewear Goes Digital: Shopping for Glasses Just Became Easier and More Modern
Deanna Ritchie4 hours

For several decades, getting a new pair of glasses meant booking an appointment with an optometrist and browsing from their limited frame options in-store. Technology has completely changed this experience,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software