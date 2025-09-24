Brightstar Lottery warns over 500 Connecticut residents could be affected by data breach

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection has shared a warning from Brightstar that more than 500 residents are affected by a data breach.

Brightstar Lottery Group, also known as IGT, has notified nearly 550 Connecticut residents that their information has been compromised in a recent data breach, warning them via the state’s Department of Consumer Protection. The gaming and lottery technology vendor said that those most impacted are Brightstar employees.

The company is based in Rhode Island, and the breach was limited to Brightstar’s corporate systems. Although it did not involve the lottery systems and didn’t interrupt any day-to-day operations, some employee data is thought to be affected. The details of what information may have been accessed has not been made public.

Next steps from Brightstar

The company has told affected individuals that no further action needs to be taken immediately. However, the advice is to keep a close eye on personal accounts, although Brightstar has hired a third party to provide identity monitoring for those affected for two years.

“Affected consumers do not need to take any immediate action,” wrote the Department of Consumer Protection in a statement. “You should review your personal records and utilize free credit report monitoring. Brightstar has hired Kroll to provide identity monitoring for 24 months. Affected consumers DO NOT need to pay for this service.”

The identity monitoring services paid for by Brightstar include credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration. Anyone affected should expect to receive a letter from the company that will include instructions on how to activate their free credit monitoring services.

It’s important to be vigilant even in the receipt of this letter, with Brightstar asserting that it would not ask for any personal information or money to activate this service. Any requests for personal or financial information or payment are likely fraudulent.

If you receive a letter and are unsure if it is legitimate, residents are advised to contact DCP’s Gaming Division at [email protected].

This comes on the heels of a similar data breach at Boyd Gaming, and another in the UK for Betfair and Paddy Power over the summer.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 4.0