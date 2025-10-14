Brazilian bill proposes to double gambling taxes to 24%

In Brazil, a new bill has been proposed which would see an increase in the tax on online gambling companies, raising it from 12% to 24%, if it were to be approved.

Congressman Lindbergh Farias, who is the leader of the Workers Party (PT), has been vocal about the bill, and he took to social media on Sunday (October 12) to share his stance in a one-minute video.

The social media post, which has almost received 100,000 views, explains how the higher gambling taxes would be used to invest in health, education and social programs.

Nós apresentamos um projeto que dobra a cobrança sobre as casas de aposta — de 12% pra 24% — pra investir em saúde, educação e programas sociais.

Eles defendem o tigrinho e os bilionários. Nós defendemos o povo.

ASSINE O ABAIXO-ASSINADO no site https://t.co/5p91aLRjx4 pic.twitter.com/7EA2irWjNX — Lindbergh Farias (@lindberghfarias) October 12, 2025

A website has also been created which urges members of the public to sign to add their voice to the discussion. When translated into English, the website states, “help us pressure Congress to approve our bill, which doubles the collection of bets from 12% to 24%.”

Brazil’s online gambling tax proposal comes same year the market sees regulation

This comes in the same year that Brazil officially launched its regulated betting and online gambling market, with this having taken place at the very beginning of the year.

The online gambling market in Brazil is one which is said to have been experiencing significant growth in recent times, with customers showing a growing interest. According to Statista, the number of users in the gambling market is expected to grow to 11.1 million by 2030.

On the newly proposed bill website, the text explains how online betting has become very popular in the country because of the ease and practicality of betting, along with the ‘massive volume of advertisements.’

When explaining why the bill centers around a higher tax, the website states three reasons which include aiming to reduce ‘the gambling epidemic’ in the country, as well as the impact on health and the economy, and so the country has more resources to invest.

Earlier in the year, there were discussions around potentially increasing taxes on sports betting. At the time, the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) argued against this as they stated that it would create an ‘unsustainable’ scenario.

Featured Image: Screenshot via X post