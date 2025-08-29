Home Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting

Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting

Fernando Vieira at the IBJR. Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting

The Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR) argues against raising taxes on sports betting, stating that it would create an “unsustainable” scenario.

Speaking at a public hearing at the Senate Joint Committee, the executive president of the IBJR, Fernando Vieira, has spoken out against a provisional measure that would increase taxes on sports betting. He and the IBJR said that such a measure could “destroy a recently regulated market and push millions of bettors into illegality”.

“There’s a perception that the betting sector can pay Brazil’s bills alone. This is unrealistic,” he said. “The combined revenue of the five largest Brazilian companies is almost 50 times greater than the entire revenue of the licensed betting market. This is disproportionate and a complete breach of trust in the regulator, given that the market was regulated only eight months ago.”

Vieira went on to refute the claims that betting companies only pay 12% in taxes, claiming that with all consumption taxes, companies often pay as much as 28% with the Provisional Measure and more than 40% with the tax reform.

“This scenario is unsustainable,” he added. “On the contrary: it undermines legal operators and strengthens the underground market.”

Instead of taxes, focus on illegal markets

Instead, Vieira said that the administration should focus on tackling illegal gambling, rather than focusing on those companies already adhering to regulations and paying taxes legally. As it stands, the underground market already represents up to 51% of gambling in Brazil.

“The most efficient way to increase revenue is to combat illegal gambling, not to stifle those who are regulated and paying taxes,” argued Vieira. “People won’t stop gambling, but in the underground sector, there are no rules, no audits, no protection. Externalities increase, and the consumer is the one who loses.

“Our appeal is clear: the solution lies in combating illegality, consolidating the regulated market, collecting revenue efficiently, and protecting gamblers.”

Featured image: IBJR

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday. Composite image showing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Donald Trump Jr. against a financial market chart background.
Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday
Suswati Basu
FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Rachael Davies
NFL logo
Americans are expected to spend $30 billion betting on the upcoming NFL season
Rachael Davies
Two hands shaking on a deep red background. Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Suswati Basu
Promotional graphic for WagerTalk Sports Betting, featuring bold text with gold coins, a smartphone, and a stadium background.
WagerTalk Media announces partnership with other content networks
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday. Composite image showing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Donald Trump Jr. against a financial market chart background.
Betting

Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday
Suswati Basu1 hour

This week in prediction markets, Donald Trump Jr. somehow managed to secure himself a seat on both sides of the table. The man has officially joined the advisory ranks at...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.