Home Boyd Gaming opens Cadence Crossing Casino in fast-growing Henderson

Boyd Gaming opens Cadence Crossing Casino in fast-growing Henderson

A photo of the exterior of Boyd Gaming's headquarters.

Boyd Gaming has opened Cadence Crossing Casino in Henderson, adding a new neighborhood gaming option in one of the Las Vegas Valley’s fastest-growing residential corridors. The opening comes just about one year after the company broke ground on the casino.

The property, located next to the master-planned Cadence community, began welcoming guests this week and represents the company’s latest push to deepen its footprint in the local Southern Nevada market.

At roughly 10,000 square feet, Cadence Crossing is designed with local customers in mind rather than tourists. The casino floor is anchored by more than 450 slot machines and video poker terminals, along with electronic table games arranged across an open layout that keeps sightlines clear from the entrance to the back of the room.

We are excited to introduce Cadence Crossing Casino, our newest entertainment experience for southern Nevada locals,” said Steve Schutte, Boyd Gaming’s executive vice president of operations. “Cadence Crossing is a modern and stylish gaming entertainment experience worthy of the Cadence community.”

A 22-seat circular bar sits at the center of the floor, serving as a social hub where guests can watch the action from every angle while ordering from a menu of signature cocktails. Just beyond it, a quieter lounge area with softer lighting and more relaxed seating offers a break from the noise of the machines.

Dining and live music aimed at repeat visits

Boyd has leaned heavily on food and entertainment to position the property as more than a place to gamble. The casino’s main restaurant, Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, features a gastropub-style menu, craft beer, and wall-to-wall sports screens. The venue is also scheduled to host live music from Thursday through Sunday, with local performers rotating through the lineup.

For guests who want a quick meal without leaving the gaming floor, a nearby fast-casual option offers grab-and-go options, in another nod to the convenience-focused design aimed at neighborhood customers.

Part of a broader portfolio shift

The opening comes as Boyd continues to reshape its national portfolio while doubling down on markets where it already has a strong customer base. The company recently agreed to sell its Sam’s Town Shreveport property in Louisiana to Bally’s, a move executives described as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and focus on core regions.

That strategy is especially visible in southern Nevada, where rapid population growth in communities such as Cadence has created demand for smaller, locally oriented gaming venues rather than large Strip-style resorts. This local-first strategy also takes into account a significant decrease in room visits.

Cadence Crossing reflects that approach. By pairing a compact gaming floor with dining, live music, and a layout designed for convenience, Boyd is betting that proximity and familiarity, rather than spectacle, will keep local customers coming back and strengthen its position in the competitive Las Vegas-area market.

Featured image: Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Paul McNally
Managing Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

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