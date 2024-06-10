Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Blumhouse Games promises to be the horror publisher of our nightmares

Blumhouse Games promises to be the horror publisher of our nightmares

the Blumhouse games logo on a blue-black background

Back in early 2023, Blumhouse, the movie studio behind horror classics such as Get Out and the Paranormal Activity series, announced its interactive division and a move into video game production. At Summer Games Fest 2024, we got their first game announcement… and their second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth.

Blumhouse Games’ strategy seems to mirror their approach to movies, with a focus on indie titles with low budgets. This is undoubtedly what has enabled the bombastic first peek at SGF. Most companies would test the waters with one or maybe two releases to start off, but Blumhouse clearly feels that they have ground to cover.

“Blumhouse Games is the new home for horror,” says the blurb on the trailer on YouTube. “We’re partnering with independent development teams around the world to create unique, spine-chilling experiences across consoles, PC, and mobile. The games span a variety of genres, each with their own distinctive and terrifying take on the world of horror.”

What games are Blumhouse releasing?

The six games featured in the trailer have two things in common – they are all horror games, and none of them have release dates yet.

  • Fear the Spotlight from Cozy Game Pals – the only game with the slightest hint of a release date (later this year), Fear the Spotlight is a third-person adventure where the player sneaks into a school after hours to solve a horrible mystery.
  • Crisol: Theater of Idols from Vermila – a first-person action adventure where your blood is your most powerful weapon – how much will you sacrifice to meet your goals?
  • Grave Seasons from Perfect Garbage – a supernatural murder mystery combined with a farming simulator. Build your life but don’t take your eye off the serial killer in the town.
  • SLEEP AWAKE from EYES OUT – very little about this game was revealed, but it looks like it might be first-person and highly atmospheric.
  • The Simulation from Playmestudio – investigate the only evidence left behind at a crime scene, an unpublished video game. Not much is known but more info should be coming “soon”.
  • Project C from Half Mermaid – again, this game has left a lot to the imagination, except that it is being developed in conjunction with Sam Barlow (game designer of two Silent Hill titles and indie darling Her Story) and Brandon Cronenberg (director of Infinity Pool)

Featured image credit: Blumhouse Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions. A digital artwork depicting a futuristic setting with a humanoid robot, possibly an advanced AI or assistant. The robot is sleek and metallic, with glowing blue accents, positioned between two giant smartphone screens, each displaying a colorful array of app icons. The scene conveys a high-tech environment, suggesting a theme of sophisticated technological integration and possibly an advertisement or concept for a next-generation digital assistant.
Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions
Suswati Basu
The wholesome games logo on a dark blue background
Five games we can’t stop thinking about from the Wholesome Direct
Ali Rees
the Blumhouse games logo on a blue-black background
Blumhouse Games promises to be the horror publisher of our nightmares
Ali Rees
the logo for the UTM emulator - concentric white squares on a dark blue square on a light blue background
Apple blocks PC emulator UTM from app stores
Ali Rees
GameOn sportsbook promotional materials
GameOn launches new app ahead of Euro2024 with $200,000 up for grabs
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

scene from the original prince of persia for gamecube, playstation 2, xbox and windows pc
Gaming

Prince of Persia reboot gets a launch window, but it's not any time soon
Owen Good47 mins

The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, has a new launch window. 2026. That was the biggest news coming out of Monday’s Ubisoft Forward livestream event. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.