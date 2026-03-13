A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House has rolled out new legislation designed to expand prevention, treatment and recovery services for people struggling with gambling addiction. The proposal is said to be one of the most significant federal attempts in more than a decade to address the growing public health concerns tied to legalized betting.

The measure is called the Providing Opportunities for Individuals in Need of Treatment and Support (POINTS) Act of 2026. Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana introduced the bill with Reps. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Troy Carter of Louisiana during Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

If approved by Congress, the legislation would create a dedicated stream of federal funding for gambling addiction services by redirecting a share of existing sports wagering tax revenue. Lawmakers say the approach would fund prevention, screening, intervention and treatment programs without creating new taxes.

“Gambling addiction can quietly devastate families,” Houchin said in a statement announcing the bill. “The financial damage and emotional strain often build over time and affect far more than the person placing the bet. I’ve seen how those consequences can impact loved ones and communities.”

Problem gambling can devastate families and communities. Today, I introduced the bipartisan POINTS Act with @RepMMM, @RepSalinas, and @RepTroyCarter to direct existing federal sports wagering tax revenue toward prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those struggling… — Congresswoman Erin Houchin (@RepHouchin) March 10, 2026

She also pointed to the surge of legal sports betting and online gambling markets across the country as a reason policymakers must address the risks that can accompany expansion. “The POINTS Act directs existing federal gaming revenue toward prevention, treatment, and recovery programs to help people get back on their feet.”

Federal gambling addiction funding proposal under the POINTS Act gains momentum

Supporters say the proposal would establish the first federal funding stream specifically dedicated to tackling gambling addiction. The bill would redirect one third of the federal excise tax on sports wagers, currently set at 0.25 percent of betting handle, which advocates estimate could generate roughly 100 million dollars each year.

The funding would help states, tribal governments and tribal organizations develop or expand services aimed at prevention, treatment and recovery. Grants administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could support screening programs for health care providers, public education campaigns, telehealth treatment options and peer support networks, along with helplines and real time crisis services.

The proposal arrives as several organizations warn that existing support systems are already under strain. The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) recently announced it can no longer operate the national problem gambling hotline after federal funding changes, drawing attention to the gaps in the country’s treatment infrastructure.

Concerns have also been raised about the broader social impact of rapidly expanding digital betting platforms. Analysts say online gambling and mobile sports wagering are increasing financial risks for some users, particularly younger adults who now have constant access to betting apps.

Lawmakers have also begun examining gambling harms within specific populations. Recent Senate discussions have explored how problem gambling may affect members of the U.S. military, with researchers warning that service members could face elevated risks due to stress and financial pressures.

Rep. Andrea Salinas said the POINTS Act is intended to make sure support services grow alongside the industry itself.

“As sports betting and online gambling continue to expand across the country, we have a responsibility to ensure people struggling with addiction are not left behind,” Salinas said. “The POINTS Act helps close that gap by investing existing gambling excise tax revenue into programs that expand care, raise awareness, and connect people to the help they need.”

The National Council on Problem Gambling endorsed the legislation and described it as a major step toward treating gambling addiction as a national public health issue.

“The POINTS Act recognizes that gambling addiction is a public health issue requiring a coordinated national response,” said Heather L. Maurer, the organization’s executive director. “States and tribes need stable federal support to expand access to prevention, treatment and recovery services.”

If the measure becomes law, funding would begin in fiscal year 2027, and federal agencies would be required to report to Congress each year on how the grant program is performing.

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