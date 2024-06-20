Languagesx
Home Beyond Good & Evil anniversary edition announced — and, typically, screwed up

Beyond Good & Evil anniversary edition announced — and, typically, screwed up

the heroes of BEyond Good & Evil plunge forth from an explosion in the background
tl;dr

  • Ubisoft announced Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition, launching June 25 on multiple platforms.
  • The announcement was marred by a premature trailer leak on Ubisoft's social media, echoing past blunders.
  • Fans eagerly await a sequel, but have only seen mishandled remasters and vague promises over 20 years.

Ubisoft gave an official launch date for Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition with a new trailer on Thursday. The re-release arrives June 25 to PlayStation 4 and PS5; Xbox One and Series X; Windows PC (via Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch.

But, consistent with Ubisoft’s corporate, butterfingered handling of a cult classic crowd-pleaser for the past 20 years, even that couldn’t go off without a big screwup, or a statement to be walked back later.

First things first, here’s the real, bona fide trailer, which of course leaked out ahead of time with an inadvertent post to X about 20 minutes before it was due:

That trailer went out about 20 minutes ahead of time, when someone inadvertently pushed “send” on a prepared tweet to the Ubisoft X account. It echoes an earlier incident in November, when someone accidentally hit “send” and published a playable, in-development build of Beyond Good & Evil’s anniversary remaster to the Ubisoft+ subscription service.

The re-release had not been announced at the time, but the leak, and the scrambling failure to contain it, forced the publisher to announce that it was on the way — even if that meant months later than the literal 20th anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil, which launched Nov. 11, 2003 for PlayStation 2.

Beyond Good & Evil is widely praised for its eclectic gameplay systems, its engrossing characters and storylines, and its farsighted approach to video games storytelling.

And yet it seems to be one of those franchise unicorns for which no amount of demonstrated fan enthusiasm can actually summon a proper sequel in 20 years, as publicly-traded publishers defer to more traditional blockbuster IPs and mining them 13 times over for the attention of fickle investors who do not play them.

What’s the latest on Beyond Good & Evil 2?

During Ubisoft’s big revue at E3 2017, Beyond Good & Evil fans got a dramatic announcement of a sequel, and Ubisoft president Yves Guillemot got rapturous applause for it.

In the seven years since, fans have heard zip. Instead, they have gotten a half-assed handling of a remaster of the original game — which, by the way, was already remastered for high-definition consoles during the Obama administration.

Still, a new Beyond Good & Evil, updated for modern hardware, beats the alternative, which is no BG&E on any current platform. But Ubisoft really needs to know how short its leash is with its own fans, after jerking them around for seven years with amateur-hour antics such as today’s.

Featured image via Steam

 

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

