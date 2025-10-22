Bet365 and Low6 announce expansion into Mexico and Arizona

Popular Search Terms

Dark green gradient background, with two phones on the right hand side with an app on. To the left of them is the Low6 and bet365 logos.

The operator bet365 and gamification specialist Low6 has announced it’ll be expanding its offering into Arizona and the LATAM market of Mexico, after seeing strong performance.

It’s the Over/Under free-to-play (F2P) game which will be introduced into those areas, after the results in Canada and multiple U.S. markets have been praised.

Described as ‘another milestone’ moment in the ongoing partnership between the two companies, they emphasize how this highlights the “growing role of free-to-play experiences in driving brand favoritism, acquiring casual fans, and ultimately increasing player lifetime value (LTV) through innovative product enhancements.”

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Low6 into Arizona and Mexico,” said Trip Stoddard, bet365 Vice President of Sportsbook Experience in a press release.

“Arizona becomes the thirteenth US state where players can enjoy free-to-play gaming and it’s now an important part of our sports product. Over/Under has exceeded our expectations for user retention, engagement, and conversion—proving that F2P titles can play a major role in enhancing the overall customer experience for the next generation of sports fans.”

Low6 and bet365 have more countries they’ll be expanding into in 2026

The game is aimed towards fans of the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, with users able to select multiple player props and opt-in to predict between three to 10 markets per entry. When the selections have been made, they can be ported via an integration into the bet365 slip.

When discussing the need for continuous product innovation, the CEO at Low6, Josh Turk, said: “The next generation of players interact with sports markets differently than their predecessors. They demand less noise and a simpler, intuitive UI experience.

“Visual tools like the Over/Under Free-to-Play game provide a personalized step-by-step journey to constructing their real-money SGPs from a foundational F2P experience”.

The companies have also announced they plan to expand into additional U.S., LATAM and European markets next year.

Featured Image: Via Low6

