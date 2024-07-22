Languagesx
Tekken 8: Bandai Namco announce free story DLC

Tekken 8: Bandai Namco announce free story DLC

Heihachi, grinning maniacally in a volcano.
Bandai Namco has used the excitement of Evo 2024 to great effect, announcing a new story DLC for Tekken 8, which will be free for all players and feature a beloved character everyone thought was dead.

This is the first time a Tekken game has received a story-based DLC, with most post-release updates focusing on adding new characters and content to the fighting game series.

However, the upcoming DLC will add an entirely new chapter to The Dark Awakes, Tekken 8’s main story, continuing the clash between the Kazama and Mishima families.

A coordinated group of Tekken Monks have been targeting the Mishima Zaibatsu and players must uncover their motives and mission.

As players progress, they will uncover the truth – Heihachi, thought dead after being punted into a volcano at the end of Tekken 7, might not be as deceased as everyone assumed. His stint inside an active volcano has left him fired up and searching for vengeance.

What else did Bandai Namco announce at Evo 2024?

Evo is a huge annual gathering of gamers looking to compete in tournaments in eight different fighting games and attracting over 10,000 competitors and 40,000 attendees.

After an epic battle, a new Tekken champ was announced, and to celebrate, Bandai Namco announced the details of the upcoming Tekken World Finals Tour.

The 2024 Tekken World Tour finals will be held in Tokyo, Japan. Group stages will begin on December 5, leading to the ultimate Tekken showdown to determine the champion on December 8.

Bandai Namco also announced a collaboration between Tekken 8 and Nike, with both in-game sneakers inspired by Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, and a limited edition run of Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Kazuya Mishima’ available for real-life feet. However, they were available in very small quantities to people at Evo 2024 only – truly limited edition.

The Nike collaboration also includes a new stage, the Times Square-inspired Urban Square, which will feature Nike advertisements in the background.

Featured image credit: Bandai Namco

tags
