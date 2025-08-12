Home Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation

Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation

Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation. Red Bally's logo on top of background of dollars.

Bally’s Corporation says it had “milestone achievements and marked progress” in the second quarter of 2025 as it pushes ahead with what CEO Robeson Reeves calls the “new Bally’s 2.0.”

For the three months ending June 30, the company brought in $657.5 million in revenue, which is a 5.8% increase from last year. Casinos and resorts revenue jumped 14.7% to $393.3 million, helped by the February merger with The Queen Casino & Entertainment. North America Interactive revenue climbed 21.5% to $56.5 million, and UK online operations were up 8.8%.

Bally’s Q2 2025 in ‘full swing’

“Our second quarter results reflect milestone achievements and marked progress on our continued business transformation,” Reeves said in a press release. He added that construction is “in full swing” on the Chicago resort, which will have “approximately 3,400 slots, 170-plus table games, a 500-room hotel tower, [and] a 3,000 seat theater.”

Reeves also pointed to a “landmark agreement” with Intralot S.A. The Greek gaming company will acquire Bally’s International Interactive business for €2.7 billion ($3.1 billion). “Following the transaction, Bally’s will become the majority shareholder of Intralot,” he said, describing the deal as “transformative for Bally’s” and something that will “pave the way for a new era of innovation and growth across the entire gaming spectrum.”

The company has also completed an AUD $200 million ($130 million) investment in Australia’s Star Entertainment Group and is still pursuing a proposed $4 billion casino in the Bronx. Reeves called the New York project potentially “the largest private investment in the borough of the Bronx’s history.”

“Bally’s 2.0 is well underway to create a global omni-channel provider of retail and online experiences… we continue to demonstrate significant progress across these objectives,” Reeves said.

Bally’s first quarter performance

In the first quarter of 2025, Bally’s brought in $589.2 million in revenue, down 4.7% from the same time last year. The drop was mostly because International Interactive revenue fell 18.3% after the company sold its Asia operations.

The quarter’s performance was driven by gains in nine of fifteen domestic jurisdictions, along with international growth when excluding the impact of the 2024 Asia divestiture.

Featured image: Bally’s

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry. Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at a podium during a town hall on the FAIR BET Act at Las Vegas City Hall, with a panel of four experts seated beside her, including Adam Robinson, Becky Harris, Russell Fox, and Virginia Valentine. A large "City of Las Vegas" backdrop and a projected presentation slide are visible behind them.
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry
Suswati Basu
UFC Octagon ring, with two athletes inside.
UFC signs massive seven-year media rights deal with Paramount
Sophie Atkinson
White background with FanDuel TV written in blue and the company logo which looks like a shield just above it in the center. Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst
Sophie Atkinson
Crowd of people stood in the forefront of the image, in the background can see a black curtain and a man stood at a podium in front of it. They are celebrating the opening of a new casino.
PENN Entertainment has grand opening of $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
Gambling

South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward2 hours

Police in South Korea have busted a casino extortion ring targeting wealthy individuals. The Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency reported that the criminals were using various methods to bribe and mislead...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.