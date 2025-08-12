Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation

Bally’s Corporation says it had “milestone achievements and marked progress” in the second quarter of 2025 as it pushes ahead with what CEO Robeson Reeves calls the “new Bally’s 2.0.”

For the three months ending June 30, the company brought in $657.5 million in revenue, which is a 5.8% increase from last year. Casinos and resorts revenue jumped 14.7% to $393.3 million, helped by the February merger with The Queen Casino & Entertainment. North America Interactive revenue climbed 21.5% to $56.5 million, and UK online operations were up 8.8%.

Bally’s Q2 2025 in ‘full swing’

“Our second quarter results reflect milestone achievements and marked progress on our continued business transformation,” Reeves said in a press release. He added that construction is “in full swing” on the Chicago resort, which will have “approximately 3,400 slots, 170-plus table games, a 500-room hotel tower, [and] a 3,000 seat theater.”

Reeves also pointed to a “landmark agreement” with Intralot S.A. The Greek gaming company will acquire Bally’s International Interactive business for €2.7 billion ($3.1 billion). “Following the transaction, Bally’s will become the majority shareholder of Intralot,” he said, describing the deal as “transformative for Bally’s” and something that will “pave the way for a new era of innovation and growth across the entire gaming spectrum.”

The company has also completed an AUD $200 million ($130 million) investment in Australia’s Star Entertainment Group and is still pursuing a proposed $4 billion casino in the Bronx. Reeves called the New York project potentially “the largest private investment in the borough of the Bronx’s history.”

“Bally’s 2.0 is well underway to create a global omni-channel provider of retail and online experiences… we continue to demonstrate significant progress across these objectives,” Reeves said.

Bally’s first quarter performance

In the first quarter of 2025, Bally’s brought in $589.2 million in revenue, down 4.7% from the same time last year. The drop was mostly because International Interactive revenue fell 18.3% after the company sold its Asia operations.

The quarter’s performance was driven by gains in nine of fifteen domestic jurisdictions, along with international growth when excluding the impact of the 2024 Asia divestiture.

