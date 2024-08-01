AYANEO’s new tiny handheld takes you back to the days of the Game Boy Micro

AYANEO is fast becoming one of the biggest players in the handheld gaming space, pumping out more high-end consoles than most of the competition out there.

However, instead of solely taking on the Steam Deck, the company is also pandering to retro gamers with devices that really hit the nostalgic nail on the head.

Part of the retro lineup is the Pocket MICRO, a reimagining of the classic Nintendo Game Boy Micro with some nice modern upgrades.

It features a 3.5 inch 960 x 640 borderless IPS screen housed in a premium CNC aluminum alloy, mimicking the similar setup of the Game Boy but just with a better overall look and feel.

There’s more inputs too, giving the user the up to date A B X Y configuration coupled with a full set of shoulder buttons, and even two analogue sticks alongside the traditional directional pad.

As for the internals, it boasts a Helio G99 processor and 2,600mAH battery which AYANEO states will give you up to 6 hours play time, pretty impressive all things considered.

For how ‘micro’ it really is, no it’s not as small as the original it takes inspiration from.

The Pocket MICRO will indeed fit into most pockets but it is 5 cm wider than Nintendo’s version.

This isn’t overly different but could make the difference depending on how you want to carry it around.

If you like the sound of this small but mighty device, you can place a pre-order right now to secure the “early bird” price but this varies depending on which model you want.

There are three tiers to pick from – 6G+128G in Magic Black or Soul Red for $190, 8GB+256GB in Magic Black or Soul Red for $220, and 8GB+256GB in Retro Gray for $250.

Moreover, if you do put an order in while those early bird prices are live, you’ll also net yourself a gift box containing an Enamel Mug, Portable Storage Bag, Portable Stand, Tempered Film Screen Protector, Joystick Cap, and Stickers.

If the above has piqued your interest, we would suggest getting an order in now since you do get those extra goodies and a discount on the standard price.