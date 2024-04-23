Languagesx
Home Atari relaunches Infogrames with fresh Totally Reliable Delivery Service acquisition

Artwork for Totally Reliable Delivery Service
TL:DR

  • Atari reboots Infogrames as a publishing label.
  • They acquire Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
  • Focus on game preservation and diverse IPs.

Atari is reviving the Infogrames brand and retooling it into a publishing label with a brand new acquisition.

The relaunched Infogrames, formerly a French video game holding company under the Atari banner, will now focus on publishing and acquiring intellectual properties (IP), starting with We’re Five Games’ Totally Reliable Delivery Service. This comes just a few months after a massive $2 million acquisition from Atari at the end of last year.

The ragdoll physics simulation focuses on terrible package delivery couriers, challenging players to use machinery, unusual gadgets, and baffling physics to delivery parcels. The specific terms of the purchase of Totally Reliable Delivery Service were not made public, other than that Atari said it includes the 2019 game, its trademarks, and “underlying property,” as reported by Gaming Industry on April 22.

“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari, in a statement shared on X.

Previously, Infogrames had worked on original titles, such as Alpha Waves and Lee Enfield, released in 1990 and 1988 respectively. The former, a platform-level game, saw the developer try out full-screen, six-axis, flat-shaded 3D with 3D object interaction for the first time.

The future of Infogrames

Moving forward and beyond Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Infogrames will reportedly focus on IP that comes outside of Atari’s core portfolio so far. Game preservation is also a core value of the fledgling label, aiming to give life back to games that might otherwise die out.

Atari COO Geoffroy Châteauvieux will take the lead at Infogrames. In a public statement, he said: “With Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Infogrames is starting off with a strong IP that has a loyal and enthusiastic player base. The Infogrames team will be able to expand upon the strong work of tinyBuild, and re-energise this high-potential franchise.”

Featured image: We’re Five Games via IGDB

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies

Tech Journalist

