Pro studio Authentic Simulation working on 'The largest drivable open-world project ever' mod for Assetto Corsa

Pro studio Authentic Simulation working on ‘The largest drivable open-world project ever’ mod for Assetto Corsa

The Open world Portugal mod for Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa is almost old enough to be heading off to High School yet the popular racing sim has grown up so unbelievably over the last few years due to its thriving modding scene playing it now you could be fooled into thinking it was born yesterday.

Despite new challengers on the horizon such as Rennsport and even Assetto Corsa Evo from its own stable, the original AC has so much new content available for it outside the scope of the original release, that it is going to be difficult to knock off its perch for some time yet.

That is why professional modding studio Authentic Simulation is going all in on what it hopes will be the “last great mod for Assetto Corsa” as it prepares to look to a forthcoming Kickstarter campaign to back a fully drivable version of Portugal.

The video below shows this is no nebulous wish, a ton of work has already been done before the Kickstarter so that backers will be able to get their hands on something immediately. The cash raised from the crowdfunder will go towards bringing more people on board and fleshing out over 500km of roads, around which about 120km of them already exist.

The “Portugal Openworld Project for Assetto Corsa will be the largest drivable open world ever created,“ said the devs, and with previous form bringing content to Assetto Corsa, BeamNG, and Rennsport, the team is well placed to make this a spectacular addition to AC.

There is also mention in the video about the possibility of even using the map in a standalone game in the future, but this is not within the initial scope of the map which is based on real-life road, topographical, and building data.

A look at the map of Portugal in the mod

One of the interesting points mentioned is that every player will have their own unique, customizable starting building that you will be able to make changes in and will, in effect, be “owned” by you – although the team was at pains to point out that it is not in the NFT sense. It will be yours and yours alone, but you will not “own” it as such.

The video above is an announcement video really but with a lot of insane detail. The Kickstarter is due to launch soon, and we will bring you more details on it when we get them.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

