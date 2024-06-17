Assetto Corsa Competizione will get a further update but nothing confirmed for 2025 for the popular race game

Over the weekend we took a look at Kunos Simulazioni’s next game in the Assetto Corsa universe – Assetto Corsa Evo as the highly anticipated follow-up gets ready to show itself properly for the first time.

Things look a little more uncertain for stable mate Assetto Corsa Competizione however with minor livery updates confirmed for 2024 but the studio stopping short of confirming any ongoing plans past the end of the year for ACC.

In the same interview with Multiplayer.it (in Italian if you fancy giving your Duolingo skills some practice) Kunos Simulazioni Co-founder Marco Massarutto said, “With (Assetto Corsa Competizione), we have all the plans confirmed up to and including ‘24/ We are waiting for the 24 Hours of Spa (part of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup) because there are a whole series of new liveries for the cars to implement and then close the, let’s say, the 2024 season.”

Nothing confirmed for 2025 at this stage

He continued, “On ‘25 we don’t give confirmations because at the moment we are completely focused on Evo,” concluded Massarutto.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the official GT World Challenge videogame and a follow-up to the hugely successful Assetto Corsa. The game allows you to compete against official drivers, teams, cars, and official circuits reproduced in high quality by the devs at Kunos.

It seems as though the attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming Assetto Corsa Evo as the devs look to bring the next generation of racing games though.

A post on X at the end of 2022 highlighted that the Assetto Corsa franchise had sold over 28 million units and generated revenue of over 100 million Euros for Kunos Simulazioni. It is now six years since Competizione was released so it will be exciting to see what Kunos have come up with in that time when we eventually get a first look at Evo.