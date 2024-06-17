Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Assetto Corsa Competizione will get a further update but nothing confirmed for 2025 for the popular race game

Assetto Corsa Competizione will get a further update but nothing confirmed for 2025 for the popular race game

Cars race against each other in Assetto Corsa Competitizione

Over the weekend we took a look at Kunos Simulazioni’s next game in the Assetto Corsa universe – Assetto Corsa Evo as the highly anticipated follow-up gets ready to show itself properly for the first time.

Things look a little more uncertain for stable mate Assetto Corsa Competizione however with minor livery updates confirmed for 2024 but the studio stopping short of confirming any ongoing plans past the end of the year for ACC.

In the same interview with Multiplayer.it (in Italian if you fancy giving your Duolingo skills some practice) Kunos Simulazioni Co-founder Marco Massarutto said, “With (Assetto Corsa Competizione), we have all the plans confirmed up to and including ‘24/ We are waiting for the 24 Hours of Spa (part of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup) because there are a whole series of new liveries for the cars to implement and then close the, let’s say, the 2024 season.”

Nothing confirmed for 2025 at this stage

He continued, “On ‘25 we don’t give confirmations because at the moment we are completely focused on Evo,” concluded Massarutto.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the official GT World Challenge videogame and a follow-up to the hugely successful Assetto Corsa. The game allows you to compete against official drivers, teams, cars, and official circuits reproduced in high quality by the devs at Kunos.

It seems as though the attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming Assetto Corsa Evo as the devs look to bring the next generation of racing games though.

A post on X at the end of 2022 highlighted that the Assetto Corsa franchise had sold over 28 million units and generated revenue of over 100 million Euros for Kunos Simulazioni. It is now six years since Competizione was released so it will be exciting to see what Kunos have come up with in that time when we eventually get a first look at Evo.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Chinese customs officials with a Switch haul
Chinese customs bust woman trying to smuggle over 350 Nintendo Switch cartridges in her bra
Paul McNally
Christian McCaffery in Madden 25
Madden 25 ratings: All announced offensive and defensive player ratings
Jacob Woodward
An image from Alone in the Dark
The worst thing game devs can do if they want to stay in a job is finish a game, as Alone in the Dark reboot studio gets shut down after release
Paul McNally
Cars race against each other in Assetto Corsa Competitizione
Assetto Corsa Competizione will get a further update but nothing confirmed for 2025 for the popular race game
Paul McNally
madden 25 in-game screenshot
Madden 25 Beta: How to get, dates, and available modes
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Chinese customs officials with a Switch haul
Gaming

Chinese customs bust woman trying to smuggle over 350 Nintendo Switch cartridges in her bra
Paul McNally8 mins

Upon starting this story I had visions of it being a pun-fest but I have gone early with my bust joke in the headline and now I can’t think of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.