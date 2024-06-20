As we approach launch, excitement for Shadow of the Erdtree is off the scale

The hotly anticipated (and only planned) expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree is mere hours away from launching, excitement is reaching fever pitch, and Bandi Namco has dropped the Shadows of the Erdtree launch trailer.

It has received almost universally good reviews and is set to be the highest-rated DLC ever.

This morning (June 20) Bandai Namco dropped a new official launch trailer on YouTube, and across comments on the video-sharing platform, Reddit, and X, almost every second in the trailer has left someone especially excited.

The gameplay elements from the Shadow of the Erdtree launch trailer are receiving particular attention as people sharpen their swords and prepare to dive into the Land of Shadows, eager to know the enemies they will face.

A section of the trailer, starting at around 50 seconds, focuses heavily on several different enemies that players are sure to spend hours dying to. One in particular looks like a dragon wreathed in Death Blight, a debilitating status effect in Elden Ring. “It’s beautiful, terrifying but beautiful,” said one user on X.

However, it’s the dragon fight that really has people’s pulses racing. “WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT DRAGON FIGHT AT THE END?! MAGMA LIGHTNING?! HUH?!” Yelled one Reddit user, to the agreement and excitement of the comment section at large. “Looks insane, can’t wait to die to these,” said another, to many nods.

Don’t forget that in order to enter the DLC, you have to have defeated both Starscourge Radahn and Shardbearer Mohg – something less than half of all players have done. Those that have are ready though: “We’re all about to pull up in Moghwyn’s Palace like we own the place,” said one YouTube commenter.

Can you play Shadow of the Erdtree early?

There are already reports of players changing the region on their PlayStation or Xbox consoles to New Zealand, where the game launches earliest. There is a lot of disappointment and confusion in PC gaming circles – there’s no staggered release because Steam, the game’s PC distribution platform, requires a simultaneous global release time.

Additionally, PlayStation 5 players will be able to pre-load the game 48 hours before release, whereas Xbox and PC players will have to wait to download and install the expansion at the time of release.