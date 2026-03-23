Aristocrat Interactive is pulling the plug on its white-label iGaming business and shutting down its Malta office, a decision that will affect roughly 120 employees.

News of the move first surfaced in a LinkedIn post by AML Manager Ambra Battiston, who wrote:

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Aristocrat Interactive (formerly Aspire Global) is winding down its White Label business. As a result, the office in Malta will be closed, and all employees will be made redundant at the end of June.”

NEW: An Aristocrat spokesperson confirmed to @RWW that a number of roles across its global team have been impacted after it ceased its white label operations in Malta. pic.twitter.com/bXJKU7ZTSQ — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) March 20, 2026

She added that “approximately 120 people based in Malta will be made redundant and are therefore available and willing to bring their knowledge and skillset to other companies,” pointing to experience across AML, compliance, safer gambling, payments, CRM, legal, and marketing.

Official statement from Aristocrat confirms Malta office closure

In comments shared with ReadWrite, an Aristocrat spokesperson confirmed both the closure and the broader plan behind it:

“Aristocrat Interactive has made the decision to cease offering its white label iGaming services to customers in all relevant jurisdictions and as a result the company will also wind up its Malta operations, close the local office, and exit the region. These changes will come into effect 30 June 2026, subject to any regulatory requirements. As we move to exit the white label market, we will work with partners to address any remaining contracted arrangements and support a smooth process for our partners and players.”

The company said the move follows an internal review that reshaped its priorities: “This decision follows a review of Aristocrat Interactive’s white label operations, which determined that these are not core to its growth strategy and a review of the company’s overall Malta footprint. These changes will help ensure that the business is fully focused on its highest growth priorities and places its employees closest to where its operations are.”

It also acknowledged the effect on staff, noting: “As a result of this decision, a number of roles across our global team have been impacted. We are committed to working with employees whose role are impacted.”

The closure fits into a wider effort by Aristocrat to streamline its business and double down on higher-growth segments. Recent investor updates point to a stronger focus on digital and real-money gaming, alongside efforts to tighten global operations.

At the same time, the company has been reshaping its leadership and expanding through deals, including a move to acquire Gaming Analytics Inc.

Malta has played a key role for white-label operators targeting markets like the UK and Ontario under MGA licensing.

While Aristocrat says it will support partners and players during the transition, the move adds to signs of consolidation across the white-label space. More operators are shifting toward proprietary platforms and focusing on core markets.

For those losing their roles, there is already a push to connect them with new opportunities. Battiston summed it up directly: “If you’re looking for professionals… this is the right place to look.”

Featured image: Aristocrat Interactive / Canva