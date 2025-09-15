Home Aristocrat Interactive appoints new CEO, pulling from Light & Wonder leadership

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Interactive has recruited the CEO of Light & Wonder to step into the leadership of its growing online gaming and lottery arm.

The current CEO of Aristocrat Interactive, Moti Malul, has stepped down from his role and is due to formally depart the business in March 2026, following his ongoing contractual obligations. The role will be filled by Dylan Slaney, starting from November 3, 2025. He brings ten years of leadership experience in the sector, having most recently worked as the CEO of Light and Wonder‘s gaming business.

In the announcement, Aristocrat announced that Malul’s successful navigation of NeoGames through its acquisition by Aristocrat, leading the creation of the Aristocrat Interactive business over the past 18 months, and overseeing a period of expansion for the company.

Elsewhere in Aristocrat

The company also announced that Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Natalie Toohey is also leaving the business after almost seven years in her role, with Barry French lined up to succeed her in an expanded role of Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Both Slaney and French will report directly to Aristocrat Group CEO and Managing Director, Trevor Croker, with the former based in London, and the latter based in Las Vegas.

“As we begin a new fiscal year, I am pleased to share two leadership appointments that consolidate the strong progress we’ve achieved and will help Aristocrat accelerate delivery of our strategy,” said Aristocrat CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker. “I am delighted to welcome leaders of the calibre of Dylan and Barry to the Aristocrat executive team. Both are values-led leaders with collaborative and customer-centric mindsets.

“Dylan’s deep iGaming experience and track record of operational delivery will help us accelerate momentum in Aristocrat Interactive, including building on our market-leading position in iLottery, in line with our strategy. I also look forward to Barry further building our reputation and stakeholder relationships, while forging a global Marketing function to better steward our brands and unlock more strategic benefits.

“I want to express my thanks to Moti for his leadership through a period in which we brought together multiple teams to create Aristocrat Interactive, put in place an ambitious Group growth plan and took foundational steps towards its delivery,” he concluded. “I also want to thank Natalie for her outstanding contribution. Natalie transformed our Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations capabilities and impact globally, while deepening vital stakeholder relationships and playing an important role in the resilience and growth of the business over a sustained period.”

