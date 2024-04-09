Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple’s Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman seek funds for new AI personal device

Apple’s Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman seek funds for new AI personal device

Former Apple design lead Jony Ive and current Open AI CEO Sam Altman are sourcing funding for a new “artificial intelligence-powered personal device”.

Sources speaking to The Information state that the duo are working together on the new device. Exact details are not yet known but it reportedly won’t look anything like a smartphone.

Plans for this new venture have been underway since the fall of 2023 but now funding is being sought to bring it to reality. Already, the lofty circles that Ive and Altman come from within the tech world are gathering attention from some of the biggest names in technology investment.

Ive and Altman seek billion-dollar investment for personal device

According to these sources, Ive and Altman are aiming to raise at least $1 billion for the new company, which is not yet named. A few of the investors currently in talks include previous OpenAI investor Thrive Capital, SoftBank CEO and super-investor Masayoshi Son, and venture capital firm Emerson Collective.

With Altman and Ive both coming from tech giant backgrounds, they already have the personal connections to at least start talks with some of these giant names from the industry. This could bring that lofty goal of $1 billion initial investment considerably closer.

What’s more, their backgrounds directly feed into the little we know about the device. Coming from Apple, Ive has experience in personal devices. Indeed, Apple itself is rumored to be incorporating AI more directly into the software of future smartphones.

For Altman, AI has been his bread and butter for a while now, not just through OpenAI as the founder of ChatGPT, but also through various other AI ventures that the CEO has been investing in and aiding. As it stands, there is no sign that either Apple or OpenAI would get directly involved with the new personal device company.

Featured image: Flickr licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Apple’s Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman seek funds for new AI personal device
Rachael Davies
A stunning 3D render of a futuristic weather station, with a massive transparent screen displaying intricate weather data. The city skyline at night is visible outside the window, illuminated by colorful neon lights. The screen presents a cinematic, immersive experience, with dynamic animations of clouds, wind currents, and temperature fluctuations. The overall ambiance is sleek, modern, and inviting, capturing the essence of cutting-edge technology and urban life., 3d render, cinematic
Huawei build AI model for accurate weather forecasting
Sophie Atkinson
London scenery featuring Big Ben
Microsoft announce new AI hub in London
Sophie Atkinson
Elon Musk side profile black and white on a black background with a large neon blue electrical brain behind him and symbols to represent AI
Elon Musk: AI will be smarter than any humans by 2025
Rachael Davies
Waymo logo alongside fully autonomous food delivery car along with the Uber logo on the right and screenshot of Uber app on iPhone
Robo taxi food delivery becomes ‘a reality’ with tests in Phoenix
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image from the new Rocket Racing additions from Fortnite's new patch
Gaming

Fortnite update 29.20 launches - will there be more downtime?
Sophie Atkinson10 mins

The Fortnite update 29.20 has officially launched today, just two weeks after the previous 29.10 version and amidst new skins and announcements. The downtime for version 29.20 began at 4...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.