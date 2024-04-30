Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple’s ‘incredibly private’ Safari users could still be tracked in Europe

Apple’s ‘incredibly private’ Safari users could still be tracked in Europe

Apple's Safari logo on a blue background
TL:DR

  • Apple's compliance with EU regulations leads to potential web activity tracking loopholes for Safari users.
  • Developers uncover flaws allowing third-party app access, potentially compromising user privacy in iOS 17.4.
  • Security experts recommend alternative privacy-driven browsers like Brave or DuckDuckGo for European iOS users.

Apple’s latest clash with the EU has left European Safari users potentially vulnerable to web activity tracking.

Apple has a history of attempting to dodge EU regulations, even getting slapped with a €1.8 billion fine for streaming violations in March. Now, the company’s final cave-in to European antitrust rules by allowing third-party apps on iPhones has left users potentially vulnerable to web activity tracking.

Previously, Apple’s Safari has been touted as a private, safe way to browse. Now, however, as reported by The Register, developers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk have uncovered that the way Apple has allowed third-party apps access leaves potential privacy gaps.

Essentially, when visited by Safari by iOS, any website can pin a chosen approved software marketplace with a unique identifier for every user. As users move from site to site, that information can be quietly disclosed to a third-party (aka non-Apple) app store. This tracking data can be user for targeted ads and other data-driven personalization.

Is there a real risk to Apple Safari users?

As it stands, this risk appears to only apply to iOS 17.4 users in the EU and there aren’t yet any reports of the privacy gap being exploited. However, the potential appears to be there.

“Our testing shows that Apple delivered this feature with catastrophic security and privacy flaws,” wrote Bakry and Mysk in an advisory published on April 28.

The major failings of Apple, according to the developer duo, is that: it fails to check the origin of the website, allowing for unsupervised tracking; it doesn’t validate the JSON Web Tokens, ‘opening the door’ for malicious targeting; and it lacks certificate pinning, offering room for an intermediary to access the communication.

iOS users in Europe are urged to use a different privacy-driven browser, such as Brave or DuckDuckGo, which both plug the gaps that Safari has left open in Europe.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Apple's Safari logo on a blue background
Apple’s ‘incredibly private’ Safari users could still be tracked in Europe
Rachael Davies
New Apple pencil rumored to feature haptic feedback
Rachael Davies
Microsoft has revealed positive results after the company beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter
Microsoft ramp up AI spending as it smashes Q3 earnings expectations
Graeme Hanna
Elon Musk black and white white headshot. Bright pastel background with symbols representing AI
Elon Musk’s xAI closes in on $6 billion as AI race heats up
Sam Shedden
Image of Threads icon on a smartphone / Threads hits 150 million active daily users
Threads reaches landmark 150 million active monthly users
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apple's Safari logo on a blue background
Big Tech

Apple's 'incredibly private' Safari users could still be tracked in Europe
Rachael Davies2 mins

Apple's latest clash with the EU has left European Safari users potentially vulnerable to web activity tracking. Apple has a history of attempting to dodge EU regulations, even getting slapped...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.