Apple iMac could be set to try out touchscreen

Report indicates Apple has updated patent on potential touchscreen iMac

Apple could be set to introduce a touchscreen for the iMac, in what would be a reversal of a long-standing policy.

A report indicated an updated patent application has been lodged, revealing an iMac design complete with a pivot stand. An iMac like this would become more portable and easier to use if you need the device to move with you.

In the Microsoft Surface Studio, we could already have the ‘model’ for a touchscreen iMac, which would appear to be a good fit to modify this design for Apple and take on a rival product. A rehash of a previous Apple product seems unlikely, as the tech giant tends not to go to its back catalog for design inspiration.

If the company opts for a similar design to the Surface Studio, it becomes a natural fit for creatives, given how popular Apple’s existing range of static computers and laptops are with those tasked with video editing and other creative roles.

Time for Apple to test the market with touchscreen

In 2016, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, made a firm remark, dismissing the prospect of a touchscreen product, “Can you imagine a 27-inch iMac where you have to reach over the air to try to touch and do things? That becomes absurd.”

Almost a decade later — now could well be the time to test the market and the popularity of such a release following in-house experimentation. It could also steal a march on Microsoft, which hasn’t followed up with a new version of the Surface Studio since 2020.

A touchscreen iMac would genuinely be a new addition to Apple’s family of devices with enough appeal to make an impact. The updated patent provides encouragement, but hopefully, more information will follow soon on what could be an exciting new venture for Apple.

Image credit: Ideogram

