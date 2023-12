Apple AirPods Pro USB-C case stands alone for $99

Allowing a standalone purchase, Apple has begun selling the USB-C charging case for its second-generation AirPods Pro. for $99. For those who have already started switching all their gadgets to USB-C and own a pair of 2nd generation AirPods Pro with the Lightning case — you’ve already upgraded with a less expensive option.

Many have set their sights on having the newest Apple AirPods this year. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation with the USB-C is $249, but you can purchase the MagSafe-compatible AirPods Pro USB-C case separately for $99. The regular AirPods 2nd generation currently go for $129, followed by AirPods 3rd generation that start at about #169. Each is available now — just in time for holiday purchases.

If you have second-generation buds, you can use Apple’s software features . Apple has made it easy with a one-tap setup, personalized spatial audio, audio sharing, and automatic switching.

Check out your local Apple store for updated stock, as the delivery date estimates currently show an “after-Christmas arrival date.” for this purchase. You won’t catch a break on Amazon delivery, either. Amazon dates are also listed as December 28th to January 8, 2024.

The Apple USB-C AirPods Pro released earlier this year is dust-resistant and can handle splashes of water, and the standalone case has an IP54 rating, just like the AirPod Pros. An IP54 rating means that “ your product will be protected against contamination from limited amounts of dust and other particles.” The AirPod Pro is also protected from water sprays from all directions.