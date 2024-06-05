Altenar and Data.Bet partner to revolutionize global esports betting solutions

Altenar has entered into a significant partnership with Data.Bet, an esports betting provider. This collaboration aims to enhance Altenar’s esports offerings by providing customizable solutions to licensed operators worldwide. As part of this partnership, Data.Bet will provide tailored odds and live score feeds for over 30 esports disciplines and more than 2,000 markets according to GamblingInsider.com.

Otto Bonning, Head of Sales at Data.Bet, commented: “The partnership with Altenar is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the potential and technological advancements of the esports sector globally. We appreciate the trust placed in us and will continue to enhance the functionality of our solution to strengthen our partners’ competitiveness in the market.”

Stanislav Silin, CEO of Altenar, stated: “Product personalization, flexibility, and reliability are the primary focuses of our company in delivering solutions that elevate operators’ business. Partnering with Data.Bet underscores our commitment to choosing providers with premium solutions that power our portfolio.”

These resources, managed by a 24/7 in-house trading team, will enable Altenar to offer broader content coverage and adaptable widgets for esports titles. Both companies view this collaboration as a long-term commitment to innovation in the esports sector as it continues to grow in popularity worldwide.

This strategic partnership follows Altenar’s expansion into the Greek market, where they secured a B2B license and Data.Bet’s expanded partnership deal with Grid in February.

Altenar is a leading provider of sportsbook software and services for licensed gaming operators. Their offerings range from “software-only” products to a fully managed sports betting platform stack.

In 2019, worldwide revenues generated in the esports market amounted to $957.5 million, and this figure is estimated to exceed $1.6 billion by the end of 2024. The revenue primarily comes from sponsorship and advertising, which brought in almost $641 million in 2021.

