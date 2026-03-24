Public health advocates are stepping up pressure on the federal government, saying a delay now stretching beyond 1,000 days has left young Australians increasingly vulnerable to gambling harm and relentless advertising.

The Alliance for Gambling Reform is marking the milestone by urging immediate movement on recommendations from a 2023 parliamentary inquiry into online gambling, chaired by the late Labor MP Peta Murphy. The review laid out 31 proposed changes, including a sweeping ban on gambling ads and the creation of a national watchdog, yet none have been put in place.

#1000days1000reasons



March 24 marks 1,000 days since the government received The Murphy Report.



We want to hear why you think gambling reform is still needed.



Share your reason: post a photo or video, tag us, and use #1000days1000reasons (or simply, comment below). pic.twitter.com/AdfmB9uFhU — Alliance for Gambling Reform (@ReformGambling) March 23, 2026

Advocates say the lack of action has allowed gambling promotions to remain deeply woven into sport broadcasts and digital platforms, despite mounting evidence of harm.

In its statement, the Alliance said: “1,000 days of inaction on gambling reform must stop,” arguing that the continued delay has allowed gambling promotions to remain embedded across sport and digital media.

A joint open letter sent to the prime minister, backed by dozens of health and community organisations, echoes that urgency. “One thousand days since the Murphy Report parliamentary inquiry into online gambling, the need for equally bold action on gambling has never been clearer.”

New data cited in the letter paints a concerning picture of youth exposure. “New research reveals that 600,000 young people under 18 are already gambling, spending $18 million annually. If gambling were a sport, it would be among the most popular sports of Australia’s youth.”

Alliance calls for urgent government gambling reforms amid rising youth harm concerns in Australia

Advocates argue the government has already shown it can move quickly when needed, pointing to recent legislation restricting social media access for younger teens. “Last year, the government made history with a world-first social media ban for under-16s, showing it is willing to hold corporate giants accountable to protect children. Yet children continue to see gambling ads on those same screens.”

They warn that repeated exposure carries long-term risks. “Early exposure to gambling advertising primes children for a lifetime of harm, driven by companies whose profits depend on addiction.”

Many of the reasons we’ve received are heartbreaking. Stories of families impacted by gambling harm. Young people growing up surrounded by gambling ads. People asking why things still haven’t changed. — Alliance for Gambling Reform (@ReformGambling) March 22, 2026

“As a nation, we lose more to gambling than any other country on earth – $32 billion every year. Behind that number lie financial ruin, family violence, and lives lost to suicide,” the letter adds.

Recent reporting has shown that the government has hesitated on implementing a full advertising ban, despite earlier signals it was under serious consideration. At the same time, a group of former prime ministers has publicly argued that Australia faces a deep-rooted gambling problem requiring stronger federal intervention.

Signatories are pushing for all 31 recommendations to be enacted in full, including “Banning all gambling ads on all broadcast and online platforms so children are no longer exposed to gambling on their screens,” and “Establishing a national regulator with a mandate to reduce harm.”

The Alliance says incremental steps will not address the scale of the issue. “Every day of delay means more harm,” the group said.

The letter closes by framing the moment as a leadership test. “We ask the government to again show leadership, to build on the social media ban and to take decisive action to protect our kids against a gambling industry that is targeting them.”

Featured image: Alliance for Gambling Reform