Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home All UFL players rated 90 or above in the new Open Beta

All UFL players rated 90 or above in the new Open Beta

Three star UFL players

UFL open beta is live and it’s going down very nicely thank you. From our limited time with it, it seems like an enjoyable version of EAFC, bringing back some of the gameplay elements that used to make FIFA so good.

Passing is more manual, set-piece taking actually gives you some control and it just seems smoother and faster than its behemoth of a competitor. Also, some of the player animations just look really cool too. Some of the saves the keepers pull off look really Hollywood. In short it is a lot of fun

Best players in UFL beta

UFL Player ratings

Of course, we have to remember this is a three-day-long beta and things are going to change dramatically but we have plucked out all the star players in the game that have a rating of 90 or over and combined them into a handy little list of who you should aspire to get into your team quickly to keep your squad competitive over the next couple of days.

There are 16 players we have found ranked 90 or above and nobody is currently higher than a 91 – of which these are generally the game’s real-life ambassadors such as Ronaldo and KDB.

Name Country Position Rating
Bukayo Saka England RW 90
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal ST 91
Declan Rice England CDM 90
Erling Haaland Norway ST 91
Fede Valverde Uruguay CM 90
Frenkie de Jong Netherlands CM 90
Harry Kane England ST 90
Jude Bellingham England CAM 91
Kai Havertz Germany CAM 90
Kevin De Bruyne Belgium CM 91
Kylian Mbappe France ST 91
Lautaro Martinez Argentina ST 90
Lionel Messi Argentina ST 91
Martin Odegaard Norway CM 90
Rodri Spain CDM 90
Vinicius Jr. Brazil LW 91

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Super Mario wielding a mallet
Folium, the new emulator on the block, tempts fate with pricing options
Brian-Damien Morgan
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
New Dragon Age game gets a name change and gender-free romancing options
Brian-Damien Morgan
Civ 7 banner
Civilization VII incoming – prepare to say goodbye to your family and life once again as God-tier strategy game gets leaked ahead of announcement
Paul McNally
Three star UFL players
All UFL players rated 90 or above in the new Open Beta
Paul McNally
Pepsi Hulk Xbox console
Xbox console found in charity thrift store could be worth thousands
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns. The image features a stylized scene of a woman in a red shirt and black pants, examining documents with a magnifying glass. She appears focused, surrounded by scattered paper documents and Adobe logos pointing in different directions.
AI

Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns
Suswati Basu2 mins

Adobe has clarified its terms and conditions after users expressed outrage when they were denied access to its products without agreeing to an updated Terms and Conditions document. The controversy...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.