All UFL players rated 90 or above in the new Open Beta

UFL open beta is live and it’s going down very nicely thank you. From our limited time with it, it seems like an enjoyable version of EAFC, bringing back some of the gameplay elements that used to make FIFA so good.

Passing is more manual, set-piece taking actually gives you some control and it just seems smoother and faster than its behemoth of a competitor. Also, some of the player animations just look really cool too. Some of the saves the keepers pull off look really Hollywood. In short it is a lot of fun

Best players in UFL beta

Of course, we have to remember this is a three-day-long beta and things are going to change dramatically but we have plucked out all the star players in the game that have a rating of 90 or over and combined them into a handy little list of who you should aspire to get into your team quickly to keep your squad competitive over the next couple of days.

There are 16 players we have found ranked 90 or above and nobody is currently higher than a 91 – of which these are generally the game’s real-life ambassadors such as Ronaldo and KDB.