AI will change 92% of ICT roles – these are 7 job types most affected

A clean and minimalistic design illustrating an AI-driven information and communication technology system. The central focus is a sleek, futuristic computer with a holographic screen displaying code. In the background, there are various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, all connected to the central system. The overall ambiance of the image is modern, high-tech, and uncluttered.
TL:DR

  • AI impact on ICT jobs predicted to affect over 92% of positions.
  • AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium report highlights seven job categories at risk.
  • Workers urged to upskill in AI literacy, ethics, and various tech methodologies.

With the rumbles of AI chasing our tails, many are concerned about the impact this will have on the future workforce. If predictions are correct, more than 92% of ICT-related jobs will suffer.

This is thought to affect seven categories of jobs the most, ranging from data science to business reporting.

This estimation comes from the ‘AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium’ which formed in April and includes some of the world’s largest technology companies, including Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, and more.

The consortium was created to address challenges with AI talent and they’ve now published a report looking at the gloomy possibilities.

7 types of ICT jobs to be affected by AI

The report details how “100% of jobs will require AI literacy skills,” as workers will be forced to upskill to keep up-to-date.

“More than 90% of entry-level positions are expected to experience either high or medium transformation due to advancement in AI.”

While these job categories all have varying levels of impact, the report explains how people in each category will have to refine their AI skills going forward.

This includes:

  • Business and Management
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data Science
  • Design and User Experience
  • Infrastructure and Operations
  • Software Development
  • Testing and Quality Assurance

Workers need to upskill as AI comes for ICT jobs

To come to these conclusions, the researchers analyzed 47 job roles across the ICT sector and divided them into seven categories. This includes business and management, cybersecurity, data science, design and user experience, infrastructure and operations, software development, and testing and quality assurance.

“AI plays a pivotal role in automating repetitive tasks, ensuring quality assurance, analyzing extensive datasets, providing predictive analytics to uncover trends, and delivering valuable insights.

“It is essential for managers and workers to cultivate skills in interpreting data and reading in between lines for informed strategic decision-making,” said a researcher within the report.

For those in business and management, 62.5% of roles are classed as high transformation possibilities.

Within design and user experience-related jobs, 66.7% of roles have been ranked as high transformation. 33.3% as moderate.

To counteract these possibilities, or at least keep up with the advancing technology, the report suggests some skills useful for people in ICT to acquire. These include:

  • AI ethics and responsible AI
  • AI literacy
  • Prompt engineering
  • Large language model architecture
  • Agile methodologies
  • Data analytics
  • ML
  • Retrieval augmented generation
  • TensorFlow
  • NLP

The report expects that entry-level and mid-level workers have the most opportunities to upskill.

Image Credit: Via Ideogram

