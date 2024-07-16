Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Majority of people believe AI like ChatGPT is conscious, finds poll

Majority of people believe AI like ChatGPT is conscious, finds poll

An image depicting a humanoid robot with a thoughtful and contemplative expression, sitting among a group of diverse humans engaged in a deep discussion.
TL:DR

  • Two-thirds believe AI like ChatGPT has some form of consciousness, a Waterloo survey finds.
  • Researchers warn this belief could lead to emotional dependence and AI overreliance.
  • Public attitudes on AI consciousness should guide AI tool design and regulation.

Two-thirds of people believe AI has some form of consciousness or feeling and could affect how people interact with machine learning systems.

A recent survey from the University of Waterloo revealed that most people (two-thirds) believe that AI tools like ChatGPT have some form of consciousness and can experience feelings and memories. This is not true but consumer-facing large language models tend to adopt a conversational style when in use, which might be causing the confusion.

The researchers from the University of Waterloo argue that, if people believe that AI has some level of consciousness, it could affect how people interact with AI tools. Believing an inanimate tool has feelings and thoughts could mean people develop social bonds with the models.

While at first, this would result in more trust in the tools, it could eventually lead to emotional dependence, reduce human interactions, and overly rely on AI around critical decisions – despite being repeatedly proven to not be infallible.

“While most experts deny that current AI could be conscious, our research shows that for most of the general public, AI consciousness is already a reality,” said Dr. Clara Colombatto, professor of psychology at Waterloo’s Arts faculty.

Is ChatGPT conscious?

The survey covered a stratified sample of 300 people in the US, asking if they thought ChatGPT had the capacity for consciousness, as well as a variety of other mental states like the ability to make plans, reason, and feel emotions. They also asked how often they used the tool.

The results showed that the more people used ChatGPT, the more likely they were to attribute some level of consciousness to it.

“These results demonstrate the power of language because a conversation alone can lead us to think that an agent that looks and works very differently from us can have a mind,” said Colombatto.

“Alongside emotions, consciousness is related to intellectual abilities that are essential for moral responsibility: the capacity to formulate plans, act intentionally, and have self-control are tenets of our ethical and legal systems. These public attitudes should thus be a key consideration in designing and regulating AI for safe use, alongside expert consensus.”

This is especially important as AI models are becoming increasingly more intelligent and able to reason on deeper levels.

But just to be clear, ChatGPT is a tool for generating human-like text and can perform a multitude of language-based tasks. It does not possess consciousness or self-awareness…yet.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

An image depicting a humanoid robot with a thoughtful and contemplative expression, sitting among a group of diverse humans engaged in a deep discussion.
Majority of people believe AI like ChatGPT is conscious, finds poll
Rachael Davies
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with new AI features
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with new AI features
Suswati Basu
OpenAI's 'Strawberry' AI model aims for advanced reasoning. This image depicts a futuristic robot with a head shaped like a strawberry, standing against a vibrant cityscape with a glowing, holographic globe in the background. The robot, labeled with "OpenAI" on its torso, appears advanced and humanoid, emphasizing a blend of technology and whimsical design. The scene conveys a sense of high-tech innovation and artificial intelligence research.
OpenAI’s ‘Strawberry’ AI model aims for advanced reasoning – reports
Suswati Basu
A computer on a table with a thought bubble coming out of it, which has a question mark inside
ChatGPT maker OpenAI now has a scale to rank its AI
Ali Rees
What is Perplexity AI? A guide to the search engine compared to ChatGPT. A smartphone displaying the Perplexity AI app interface with a digital wave pattern in the background. The screen shows a completed task titled "Help me create a workout routine," indicating the app's advanced query handling capabilities. The Perplexity logo appears at the top with the tagline "Where Knowledge Begins."
What is Perplexity AI? A guide to the search engine compared to ChatGPT
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
Gadgets

First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick - sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally7 mins

Winwing has long been in the sim peripheral game but until recently the focus on available equipment was all military for sim such as DCS. That’s still going to remain...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.