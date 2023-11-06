AI and media converge: Pernille Holbøll’s new role at Better Collective

Better Collective, a leading sports media group, has announced the appointment of Pernille Holbøll to the newly established role of Senior Director Group AI Editorial Content & Editorial Innovation, according to Gambling Insider. Holbøll, who previously held the position of Managing Editor in Chief at Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet and Executive Editor-In-Chief at BT, brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Holbøll’s mandate in her new position is clear. She will lead the charge in developing AI-generated content strategies for Better Collective’s sports media brands. Her work will involve close collaboration with various teams. Together, they will explore the business and editorial possibilities that AI and editorial innovation unlock.

Set to commence her role on Dec. 1, 2023, at the company’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Holbøll expressed her enthusiasm for the intersection of tech and media that Better Collective represents. She emphasized the importance of leveraging AI to develop and scale editorial content on a global scale.

Holbøll’s appointment underscores Better Collective’s commitment to technological advancement and editorial excellence. Her strategic contributions are expected to bolster the company’s ambitious journey in the evolving landscape of AI-driven content creation.