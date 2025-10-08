Ontario’s AGCO hits theScore with $105,000 fine

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has slapped theScore with a $105,000 fine after it failed to meet responsible gaming standards. Ontario’s gambling regulator enforces its rules and standards rigorously, describing its player protection measures as “strict” in its own press release.

AGCO found three main points that deemed it worthy of the $105K fine. theScore, owned by Score Media and Gaming Inc., was found to have violated player safety standards through what appeared to be a general disregard for them. This includes failing to see red flags of a patron who “repeatedly requested bonuses” and was “loss-chasing”, the act of trying to recoup losses. The same person also showed “signs of distress” to a VIP host, all of which theScore failed to act on. AGCO issues $105,000 in penalties to theScore for alleged failure to address patron’s high-risk gambling: https://t.co/THAJtIm1oT pic.twitter.com/3aL0TOpShQ — Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (@Ont_AGCO) October 7, 2025

Another patron reportedly wagered $2.5 million CAD ($1,792,312.50), losing an estimated $230,000 ($164,892.75) over eight months. AGCO has reported that the individual gambled away $100,000 ($71,692.50) in just the first month, and displayed clear signs of “potential gambling-related harm.”

Another point that caused the AGCO to issue the $105K fine is that the operator “relied on” patrons to self-assess without doing any further checks into their backgrounds. AGCO maintains strict enforcement of gaming regulations in Ontario

Speaking in the press release, Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO, said: