Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Ontario’s AGCO hits theScore with $105,000 fine

Ontario’s AGCO hits theScore with $105,000 fine

Ontario's AGCO hits theScore with $105,000 fine. theScore generic logo

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has slapped theScore with a $105,000 fine after it failed to meet responsible gaming standards. Ontario’s gambling regulator enforces its rules and standards rigorously, describing its player protection measures as “strict” in its own press release.

AGCO found three main points that deemed it worthy of the $105K fine. theScore, owned by Score Media and Gaming Inc., was found to have violated player safety standards through what appeared to be a general disregard for them. This includes failing to see red flags of a patron who “repeatedly requested bonuses” and was “loss-chasing”, the act of trying to recoup losses. The same person also showed “signs of distress” to a VIP host, all of which theScore failed to act on.

Another patron reportedly wagered $2.5 million CAD ($1,792,312.50), losing an estimated $230,000 ($164,892.75) over eight months. AGCO has reported that the individual gambled away $100,000 ($71,692.50) in just the first month, and displayed clear signs of “potential gambling-related harm.”

Another point that caused the AGCO to issue the $105K fine is that the operator “relied on” patrons to self-assess without doing any further checks into their backgrounds.

AGCO maintains strict enforcement of gaming regulations in Ontario

AGCO launched Ontario’s regulated iGaming market in 2022, and since then, has been quite active. We’ve reported on several stories that have come out of AGCO fines, with the Ontario watchdog issuing several in 2025 alone. In June, it issued a $350,000 ($251,013) fine to the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto.

Speaking in the press release, Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO, said:

“Player protections are a fundamental requirement for any gambling operator looking to conduct business in Ontario. When operators fail to uphold these critical safer gambling standards, they not only betray the trust of their players but also undermine the integrity of Ontario’s regulated igaming market.”

Featured image: theScore

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Malta's gambling watchdog MGA launches new self-assessment tool. MGA generic logo on purple background.
Malta’s gambling watchdog MGA launches new self-assessment tool
Joel Loynds
Evolution brings live show Crazy Time to Connecticut. Host standing beside the colorful Crazy Time game wheel from Evolution, featuring bright segments and bonus icons in a lively studio setting.
Evolution brings live show Crazy Time to Connecticut
Joel Loynds
Person using a smartphone to place a live sports bet, with various sports equipment such as a soccer ball, tennis racket, baseball, and shuttlecock in the background. Over 5,000 gambling ads seen during Premier League match despite ban, study finds
Over 5,000 gambling ads seen during Premier League match despite ban, study finds
Suswati Basu
New York man steals $450K from volunteer fire company to fund gambling. Fire truck inside a station blended with gambling elements including poker chips and dice, symbolizing theft of fire company funds for gambling.
New York man steals $450K from volunteer fire company to fund gambling
Joel Loynds
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders. A person holding poker chips while playing an online roulette game on a laptop, representing online gambling and betting activity
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Malta's gambling watchdog MGA launches new self-assessment tool. MGA generic logo on purple background.
Gambling

Malta's gambling watchdog MGA launches new self-assessment tool
Joel Loynds37 minutes

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is introducing new tools to allow the public to self-assess their gambling habits. It'll be available in both English and Maltese, and it's available right...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software