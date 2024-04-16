Languagesx
Adobe expands generative AI features to video editing software Premiere Pro

Adobe expands generative AI features to video editing software Premiere Pro

Video screenshot of Adobe AI in Premiere Pro
TL:DR

  • Adobe enhances Premiere Pro with AI-powered features for video editing.
  • Users can extend clips, add or remove objects, and improve post-production.
  • Generative AI fills gaps in audio, swaps backgrounds, and removes unwanted elements.

Adobe has expanded its library of generative AI features, bringing new capabilities to video editing software Premiere Pro.

Back in February, Adobe previewed upcoming AI tools for audio editing and now is expanding this offering to video tools, with AI coming to Premiere Pro. The upcoming update will allow users to add frames and make clips longer using generative AI, as well as add or remove objects in the background of a shot.

“We believe generative AI is the next accelerant to human creativity, and Adobe’s strategy is to give creative professionals more power and efficiency by integrating generative AI across Creative Cloud,” reads the blog post announcing the launch of the new tools. “The Premiere Pro team has been deeply engaged with the professional video community over the past year to understand how generative AI can solve real problems in their work.”

AI video editing features coming to Adobe

The first and perhaps most creatively exciting addition to the suite of tools is the generative extend feature. This allows video editors to add frames and make clips longer, using AI to ‘fill in the gaps’. It works by clicking and dragging to extend a clip for just the right length to add a transition, adding J and L cuts, and fine-tuning the pacing.

This is especially useful for gaps in audio, meaning editors can extend ‘silent’ audio clips to create ambiance and smooth out jagged audio edits.

Moving more into the visual realm, you can also add objects generated by AI, created by simple text prompts. This enables users to change landscapes, backgrounds, or even swap out props and objects entirely.

Last but not least, you can also remove unwanted objects to perfect your clips, taking post-production capabilities to new levels. Generative AI is shown removing boom mics, light stands, and logos to avoid branding concerns in the preview Adobe has offered of the features, highlighting the varied uses for the technology.

See more of Adobe’s upcoming generative AI video editing tools coming to Premiere Pro in action in the video below.

This latest foray into AI comes after Adobe launched its own image generative tool in October of last year; check out our thoughts on the tool here.

Featured image: Adobe

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

