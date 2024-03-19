Subscribe
Home A cyberpunk game with AI actors that make up their own dialogue? Count us in

A cyberpunk game with AI actors that make up their own dialogue? Count us in

An image of one of Convai AI's Smart NPCs
An image of one of Convai AI's Smart NPCs
TL:DR

  • Generative AI is set to revolutionize gaming realism by the end of the year, with NPCs capable of generating their own realistic dialogue, enhancing player interaction and narrative depth.
  • Unity and Convai's Project Neural Nexus demo showcases smart NPCs and advanced behavior tools in a cyberpunk-themed game, offering a glimpse into future gaming possibilities where player choices and NPC interactions dynamically alter the storyline.

It seems as though complaints about wooden acting and poor NPC dialogue will become a thing of the past as gaming development continues to use more and more generative AI in its processes. We aren’t there yet, but by the end of the year, we will probably have our first game with NPC characters generating their own realistic dialogue depending on what you ask them.

For gaming realism, this could be a game changer, and while it is unclear where it may actually lead us, Unity and generative AI company Convai are keen to give us a sneak peek into the future with the release of Project Neural Nexus – a demo “game” which will feature smart NPCs and Unity’s MUSE behavior tool.

“Step into the world of Neo City, a cyberpunk theme city where danger lurks at every corner. You wake up at a hotel and are being chased by the police and killer robots. Your objective is to make out of the hotel filled with assassins – alive. But you are not alone. You have help from your AI companion, who can equip you with weapons, teach you how to shoot, guide you at every step and is helping you get out of the hotel. Your decisions change the storyline but be careful, one wrong step and it’s game over. The game is powered by Convai’s smart NPCs where you can have open-ended conversations, make decisions, perform actions, interact with various environmental objects, and are guided by an AI companion. Welcome to Neo City. Your survival story begins now.”

That’s how Convai is positioning PNN and is more of a tech demonstration of where gaming could be headed and headed quickly. The problem will be if an NPC can talk to you about anything, and you can ask it anything, how do you keep the story on track? The idea of an NPC answering questions more realistically is appealing. What we see in demonstrations like this is the “game” being played the way the developers intend. The general public will not necessarily play as nicely.

When you watch the video there is no doubt it is exciting and impressive in equal amounts. Text to Speech might not still be quite there yet when it comes to vocal emotion and some of the dialogue sounds a little stilted but the potential is there for all to see. Especially as we move along towards a world that has GPT5 in it.

You can sign up for early access now and it should be released later in the year. Interesting times ahead

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna
DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Monzo bank card / Monzo founder's new startup, Nustrom, has ambitions to put software engineers out of business by leveraging AI for low/no code web development
Apps

Monzo co-founder launches AI startup with ambitions to put software developers out of business
Graeme Hanna39 mins

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein has commenced a new journey with a fresh startup seeking to put software developers out of business. With fundraising efforts underway and drawing support from OpenAI and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.