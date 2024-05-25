3 Reasons Investors Are Hoarding Dreamcars Tokens Before the Next Bull Mania

The crypto market is on a rollercoaster now. But analysts are optimistic that the market is moving toward a new all-time high.

The next bull mania is expected to unleash toward the second half of 2024.

Strategic investors are thinking beyond BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP this time. While large-cap coins have saturated, new meme coins offer a large room for returns.

The growing traffic to the Dreamcars ($DCARS) presale reflects this trend. Here is an analysis of why the new crypto coin is trending.

1. Dreamcars Makes Luxury Cars Accessible For All

Dreamcars is a new blockchain project that makes luxury car ownership accessible to everyone. It revitalises the NFT market, which is currently flooded with low-quality, pretentious artworks. The market is stagnant, as a result.

NFTs can do so much more, as projects like Dreamcars show.

Dreamcars offers fractionalized NFTs backed by physical cars, parked in any of the project’s rental showrooms. They earn monthly rewards through the rental income generated by the attached physical car.

While luxury cars cost a fortune, Dreamcars makes it more accessible through blockchain tokenization and fractionalization. The fractional NFTs are priced starting at just $10.

While NFT investors can’t drive around in these vehicles, they can use it as an excellent opportunity for crypto passive income. Token holders can easily trade these NFTs on the Dreamcars Marketplace or other external platforms.

Liquidity is one of the key attractions of Dreamcars. Traditional car transactions can take weeks or even months to buy and sell. Trading fractional NFTs requires only a few clicks. The hassle-free process is streamlined.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Dreamcars ($DCARS) is revolutionizing the luxury car market.

2. Smooth, Transparent, and Reliable

NFTs are often dismissed as mere status symbols for the rich. And so are luxury cars.

But they have more to them than meets the eye.

Using blockchain technology, Dreamcars enables individuals to own fractions of luxury cars and earn rental income.

How does it work? Let’s take a look.

Dreamcars curates a diverse fleet of fully insured luxury vehicles like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others.

The Dreamcars team of industry experts sources these luxury cars from reputable dealerships. Each NFT is directly tied to the corresponding car’s purchase contract.

Only vehicles with valid insurance, warranties, and clean maintenance records are considered. All information about the car and its ownership is then added to the NFT metadata. It is publicly accessible on the blockchain for anyone to see and verify.

Fractional NFTs are listed on the Dreamcars NFT marketplace, and the underlying cars are available for rental at Dreamcars’ physical showrooms.

Conventional burdens of luxury car ownership are done away with. This includes the substantial upfront costs, ongoing maintenance, and concerns about depreciation. Moreover, the Dreamcars team manages maintenance tasks and secures customers for rentals. The NFTs are an excellent passive income with an active business model, as a result.

3. Monthly Rental Income, 60% APY

The potential annual percentage yields (APYs) from Dreamcars NFTs can be as high as 60%. There are plans to introduce a lending protocol as well, which will allow users to use their car-backed NFTs as collateral for loans. It will further fuel the demand for the token.

The first luxury car to enter the Dreamcars fleet is a black Lamborghini Urus. All safety and regulatory standards are ensured. The fleet will expand gradually to include more sought-after models over the next months. The monthly rental income will give consistent cash flow for NFT holders.

Investors looking for a source of low-risk passive income will also find Dreamcars suitable.

Since Fractional NFTs are cost-effective, investors can diversify their portfolios by acquiring shares of different luxury cars on a low budget. Diversification mitigates risk to a great extent.

How to Buy Dreamcars NFTs?

Dreamcars NFTs are not available for purchase yet. Investors will need $DCARS tokens to buy the NFTs.

$DCARS tokens are now in the presale phase at discounted prices. The $DCARS smart contract has undergone a thorough security audit by Solidproof, eliminating vulnerabilities and susceptibility to hacks.

Due to their highly market-relevant utility and application, the tokens show promise for a turbocharged price action on their exchange listings.

The listing price of $DCARS post-presale is expected to be 285% higher than the current presale price of $0.0105.

The difference leaves room for substantial potential returns to early supporters right from the beginning. The presale momentum is expected to further drive the token’s popularity over the weeks that follow initial exchange listings.

However, Dreamcars is designed to be a long-term investment. The real-world application of the token makes it one not to miss this year.

Visit the Dreamcars Token Presale