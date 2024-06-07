3 Dog Coins with 100x Potential – PlayDoge, Base Dawgz, and WienerAI

Many meme coins with different themes, like cats and seals, enter the market, but dog-themed coins dominate and are poised to give you massive gains.

Some of these dog coins are currently in presale, offering early investors a chance to experience initial gains. But are these meme coins a good choice for long-term investment?

To find out, we will explore three dog-themed meme coins that have unique features setting them apart from others and showing potential to outperform well-established ones.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz is already establishing itself in the meme coin space, striving to be more than just a passing trend. Unlike most meme coins based on jokes, Base Dawgz is built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, a popular Layer-2 scaling solution.

What makes $DAWGZ exciting is its multi-chain capabilities. Embracing the popular “Doge” meme, the token will work across major Layer-1 networks like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche, enabled by protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

This multi-chain approach offers many benefits, such as avoiding risks tied to a single chain’s performance and increasing liquidity across various markets. This flexibility gives Base Dawgz an edge over its meme coin rivals.

The $DAWGZ presale has already raised over $400,000 with its current price of $0.00479. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

The presale uses a clever Share-to-Earn model, engaging the crypto community deeply. Investors generate and share memes, videos, or other social media content to promote Base Dawgz.

Posts that generate buzz earn points redeemable for $DAWGZ tokens after the sale. This strategy is boosting hype and community involvement, with the project’s official X account now surpassed the 1,000 followers.

Base Dawgz offers exciting features beyond its presale success and cross-chain capabilities. The $DAWGZ staking protocol lets investors lock up tokens and earn yields on the Ethereum network, with 20% of the total supply set aside for rewards.

The roadmap includes CoinMarketCap/CoinGecko listings, CEX launches, marketing campaigns, and more community rewards. With 20% of the supply reserved for presale buyers, Base Dawgz ensures a strong community stake. There’s no team allocation or vesting period.

Base Dawgz’s developers have learned from past meme coin launches and aim to create a fair and sustainable ecosystem. With a unique concept, strong tokenomics, and a community-first approach, Base Dawgz is attracting significant early attention. It has a good chance of post-listing success.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

One of the hottest crypto projects right now is PlayDoge (PLAY), a digital Doge pet that blends ‘90s nostalgia with modern Play-to-Earn (P2E) rewards. It has raised over $2.8 million in just a few days of its presale.

With hundreds of thousands pouring in daily, some analysts think this new meme coin could soar once it hits exchanges. Priced at $0.00504 now, many believe it’s wise to buy before the price rises in future stages.

The supply of $PLAY tokens is capped at 9.4 billion, unlike Dogecoin’s inflationary setup. By capping the supply, PlayDoge’s creators aim to create a more stable and potentially valuable token long-term.

Half of the supply is reserved for presale buyers to ensure the community has a significant stake in the project. The rest is allocated to liquidity, staking rewards, marketing, development, and community rewards.

PlayDoge is a modern twist on the classic ‘90s Tamagotchi virtual pet craze, but now users can earn crypto. Users take care of their 2D Doge pet on their smartphones by feeding and playing with it through a retro-style app.

The more users interact and play mini-games, the more $PLAY tokens they earn. This unique P2E setup offers more than just earning tokens. Users can increase their earnings by staking their $PLAY tokens, potentially earning yearly rewards of around 109%.

Well-cared-for pets unlock staking bonuses and in-game perks, combining retro fun with modern P2E incentives. With bright 8-bit graphics and nostalgic sounds, PlayDoge taps into the lingering love for ‘90s virtual pets and adds the bonus of crypto earning potential, explaining the fast start of the $PLAY presale.

For the latest developments, follow PlayDoge on X (Twitter) and join its Telegram channel. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI), a new AI-powered meme coin, raised over $4.8 million in its presale. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

Offering advanced AI technology and high-yield staking, WienerAI is gaining traction with over 11,000 X followers and attracting substantial daily investments. WienerAI is getting a lot of buzz as a pre-launch meme coin project.

But it’s not just any meme coin – it comes with a powerful trading bot. This bot, driven by machine learning, hunts for trading opportunities around the clock. Users simply give it some basic info, like their risk level or profit goals, and the bot does the rest, finding good trades based on real data.

Once WienerAI’s bot finds some promising trades, users can make those trades easily on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) at the best prices and without high fees. WienerAI’s aim is clear: to help users become better traders. It does this with an AI-powered trading bot that can find top-notch trading options based on users’ requests.

For example, users might ask for a low-market-cap crypto with strong tokenomics and a trending use case. Once the bot finds such cryptos, users can quickly and easily buy them, without fees or other common issues found in on-chain trading.

This trading bot is a game-changer for traders. It identifies the best cryptos and lets users buy them smoothly. And that’s not all – WienerAI also offers a staking feature that rewards users for holding their tokens. With a whopping 225% APY, it’s a big draw for investors.

This not only helps users grow their investment but also affects the token’s supply and demand. It gives people more reason to buy the token, while also reducing selling pressure since many holders want to keep earning those rewards. You can explore the potential future of WienerAI through our $WAI price prediction.

So, when you combine its AI trading bot and staking rewards, it’s clear that WienerAI is much more than just your average meme coin.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

