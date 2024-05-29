Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June – PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana

New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June – PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana

New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June - PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana

Crypto investors are always on the lookout for promising new crypto presales, as they offer an opportunity to buy tokens at a discounted price before they hit major exchanges. By participating in presales, investors can potentially secure tokens at a lower cost and take profits upon the project’s launch or hold for the long term if they believe in its prospects.

In this article, we’ll analyze three of the new crypto presales to watch in June 2024: PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Sealana.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

PlayDoge is a new presale that launched on May 28th and raised over $255,000 in less than a day, highlighting decent investor interest in the project.

This is a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game inspired by the classic Tamagotchi virtual pet craze of the 90s. Players will care for and nurture their own digital Doge pet, feeding it, playing mini-games with it, and ensuring it stays happy and healthy.

The $PLAY token is the utility token that powers the PlayDoge ecosystem. Players need to hold $PLAY tokens to receive P2E rewards for caring for their Doge pet and playing mini-games. The token is used for all in-game transactions, such as upgrades and special features. Additionally, players can earn additional $PLAY by climbing leaderboards based on their pet-caring skills.

The $PLAY token launched on presale recently, giving investors a chance to buy the token at a discounted price of $0.005 before its DEX listing. The project’s hard cap is set at $24 million.

Key features of PlayDoge include 8-bit retro graphics and gameplay inspired by Tamagotchi, a mobile app available on iOS and Android, an interactive world where players can form communities, a leaderboard system that rewards top pet carers with bonus $PLAY, and the $PLAY token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20 standard). During the initial presale stage, PlayDoge offered a high staking APY of 8,315%.

So, with its nostalgic appeal, P2E rewards, and potential for major exchange listings, PlayDoge aims to tap into the rapidly growing P2E gaming and meme coin markets. You can buy $PLAY only via the official presale website link until it launches.

WienerAI ($WAI)

Second on our list of the next crypto presales to watch in June is WienerAI. This new AI/meme coin is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, positioning itself as the universe’s most powerful and advanced cybernetic being. It merges AI technology with the appeal of meme coins and dog-themed cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. Over $3.3 million has been raised in the presale so far, with a hard cap set around $13 million.

One of WienerAI’s core features is an advanced AI-powered trading bot designed to identify promising investment opportunities. Users can input their risk tolerance and target gains, and the bot’s predictive algorithms will scan the market to present suitable trades across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The bot also provides real-time MEV protection to prevent front-running bots from stealing users’ gains.

Moreover, investors can stake their $WAI tokens and earn an estimated annual yield of 308%. Over 3.3 billion tokens have already been staked, allowing early investors to earn passive income while awaiting exchange listings.

WienerAI promotes a community-led project called the “Sausage Army,” where users collaborate and have a say in the platform’s growth and direction. The project aims to build a passionate community ready to spread its vision and impact.

To buy WienerAI ($WAI) tokens, users need to download a compatible crypto wallet like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, or WalletConnect. They can then fund the wallet with ETH or USDT tokens, connect it to the WienerAI presale, and purchase the desired amount of $WAI tokens. Alternatively, tokens can be bought directly on the presale website with a credit card.

Sealana ($SEAL)

Last, but not least, on our list is Sealana, a new Solana meme coin looking to replicate Slothana’s success, which reached over $100 million in market cap after its launch.

Sealana is a meme coin inspired by the popular “Gamer Guy” character from the TV show South Park. Its mascot is a patriotic, obese American redneck seal who is portrayed as trading his way out of his mother’s basement. The coin aims to tap into the meme coin craze and the growing popularity of Solana-based projects.

Sealana is built on the Solana blockchain and has its own native token called $SEAL. The project recently launched an initial coin offering (ICO) or presale phase, where investors can purchase $SEAL tokens by sending Solana (SOL) tokens to a designated wallet address.

The presale has no announced hard cap, meaning it could end abruptly once the team decides to stop accepting investments. Currently, 1 $SEAL is priced at $0.022. After the presale, Sealana plans to list its $SEAL token on cryptocurrency exchanges for public trading. You can also buy $SEAL tokens directly on the project’s website.

Conclusion

New crypto presales are constantly emerging in this industry, offering potential opportunities for investors. PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Sealana are three of the next crypto presales to watch in June 2024, each bringing features and potential to the market. While presales carry inherent risks, they also present the chance to secure tokens at a discounted price before they hit major exchanges.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June - PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana
New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June – PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana
Petar Jovanović
New Meme Coin 'PlayDoge' Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $200k in a Few Hours
New Meme Coin ‘PlayDoge’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $200k in a Few Hours
Petar Jovanović
An old, rusted vault door creaking open, revealing a bright, glowing light emanating from within, illuminating piles of shimmering Bitcoins inside.
Mt. Gox transfers $840M in Bitcoin as repayment deadline nears
Radek Zielinski
A 3D render of a golden Bitcoin and silver Ethereum coin standing side by side on a reflective surface with the London Stock Exchange building in the blurred background, illuminated by a dramatic spotlight.
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs listed on London Stock Exchange
Radek Zielinski
This Analyst Has A Shocking Dogecoin Price Prediction - Next Meme Coin to Explode?
This Analyst Has A Shocking Dogecoin Price Prediction – Next Meme Coin to Explode?
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

HubSpot offices with logo int the forefront
Big Tech

HubSpot stock price surges after talks of Google deal
Sophie Atkinson7 seconds

As rumors of a potential HubSpot deal with Google continue, the company's stock price jumped by 8% in one day. The spike came jumped by 8% on Tuesday (May 28)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.