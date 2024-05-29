New Cryptocurrency Presales To Watch In June – PlayDoge, WienerAI and Sealana

Crypto investors are always on the lookout for promising new crypto presales, as they offer an opportunity to buy tokens at a discounted price before they hit major exchanges. By participating in presales, investors can potentially secure tokens at a lower cost and take profits upon the project’s launch or hold for the long term if they believe in its prospects.

In this article, we’ll analyze three of the new crypto presales to watch in June 2024: PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Sealana.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

PlayDoge is a new presale that launched on May 28th and raised over $255,000 in less than a day, highlighting decent investor interest in the project.

This is a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game inspired by the classic Tamagotchi virtual pet craze of the 90s. Players will care for and nurture their own digital Doge pet, feeding it, playing mini-games with it, and ensuring it stays happy and healthy.

The $PLAY token is the utility token that powers the PlayDoge ecosystem. Players need to hold $PLAY tokens to receive P2E rewards for caring for their Doge pet and playing mini-games. The token is used for all in-game transactions, such as upgrades and special features. Additionally, players can earn additional $PLAY by climbing leaderboards based on their pet-caring skills.

The $PLAY token launched on presale recently, giving investors a chance to buy the token at a discounted price of $0.005 before its DEX listing. The project’s hard cap is set at $24 million.

Key features of PlayDoge include 8-bit retro graphics and gameplay inspired by Tamagotchi, a mobile app available on iOS and Android, an interactive world where players can form communities, a leaderboard system that rewards top pet carers with bonus $PLAY, and the $PLAY token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20 standard). During the initial presale stage, PlayDoge offered a high staking APY of 8,315%.

So, with its nostalgic appeal, P2E rewards, and potential for major exchange listings, PlayDoge aims to tap into the rapidly growing P2E gaming and meme coin markets. You can buy $PLAY only via the official presale website link until it launches.

WienerAI ($WAI)

Second on our list of the next crypto presales to watch in June is WienerAI. This new AI/meme coin is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, positioning itself as the universe’s most powerful and advanced cybernetic being. It merges AI technology with the appeal of meme coins and dog-themed cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. Over $3.3 million has been raised in the presale so far, with a hard cap set around $13 million.

One of WienerAI’s core features is an advanced AI-powered trading bot designed to identify promising investment opportunities. Users can input their risk tolerance and target gains, and the bot’s predictive algorithms will scan the market to present suitable trades across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The bot also provides real-time MEV protection to prevent front-running bots from stealing users’ gains.

Moreover, investors can stake their $WAI tokens and earn an estimated annual yield of 308%. Over 3.3 billion tokens have already been staked, allowing early investors to earn passive income while awaiting exchange listings.

WienerAI promotes a community-led project called the “Sausage Army,” where users collaborate and have a say in the platform’s growth and direction. The project aims to build a passionate community ready to spread its vision and impact.

To buy WienerAI ($WAI) tokens, users need to download a compatible crypto wallet like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, or WalletConnect. They can then fund the wallet with ETH or USDT tokens, connect it to the WienerAI presale, and purchase the desired amount of $WAI tokens. Alternatively, tokens can be bought directly on the presale website with a credit card.

Sealana ($SEAL)

Last, but not least, on our list is Sealana, a new Solana meme coin looking to replicate Slothana’s success, which reached over $100 million in market cap after its launch.

Sealana is a meme coin inspired by the popular “Gamer Guy” character from the TV show South Park. Its mascot is a patriotic, obese American redneck seal who is portrayed as trading his way out of his mother’s basement. The coin aims to tap into the meme coin craze and the growing popularity of Solana-based projects.

Sealana is built on the Solana blockchain and has its own native token called $SEAL. The project recently launched an initial coin offering (ICO) or presale phase, where investors can purchase $SEAL tokens by sending Solana (SOL) tokens to a designated wallet address.

The presale has no announced hard cap, meaning it could end abruptly once the team decides to stop accepting investments. Currently, 1 $SEAL is priced at $0.022. After the presale, Sealana plans to list its $SEAL token on cryptocurrency exchanges for public trading. You can also buy $SEAL tokens directly on the project’s website.

Conclusion

New crypto presales are constantly emerging in this industry, offering potential opportunities for investors. PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Sealana are three of the next crypto presales to watch in June 2024, each bringing features and potential to the market. While presales carry inherent risks, they also present the chance to secure tokens at a discounted price before they hit major exchanges.

