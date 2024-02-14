2K pull out of making a spiritual successor to SSX, the best snowboarding game of all time

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024 / Game / News
An image of three characters from SSX Tricky.

SSX and SSX Tricky are widely accepted by anybody who played them on the PlayStation 2 back in the day, as not only the best snowboarding games ever made but up there with the best sports titles we have ever seen.

Under EA Sports’ Big offshoot, which featured larger-than-life sports games, rather than stuffy, straight-down-the-middle licenses such as FIFA and PGA Tour, SSX and its sequel featuring a sample from Run DMC’s ‘It’s Tricky’ , hark back to a time when games could just be fun. No item shop was required and you could play as your favorite character without spending two hours dressing them up in different licensed gear.

There have been a couple more SSX games, including SSX3, and a reboot of the franchise in 2012 which has actually turned out to be the last game in the series. 

Now it seems plans for the spiritual successor to SSX have been canned. Development studio Supernatural, which was founded in 2020 by SSX creators Larry LaPierre and Steve Rechtschaffner had been working on something codenamed Project Gravity since 2021, talked about it opening in an interview with Laptop, then gone quiet after securing a major publishing deal.

This deal turns out to be with 2K who have now walked away from the project according to IGN.

Rechtschaffner had said that the game would be a free-to-play live-service snowboarding game that took the arcade and fun style gameplay that SSX is known for and added creative elements such as course building.

Many would have been happy with a normal game without all the bells and whistles, but now it looks like neither is destined to be.

EA continues to sit on the SSX IP with nothing in the pipeline and it may be that we have now lost the best chance of returning to something like the slopes of one of the best games of its kind ever.

Featured Image: EA Sports

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.