A Review of Instagram Marketing by Matthew Lucas

Kristin Johnson is the author of AIN'T "U" GOT NO MANNERS, winner of three 2019 Dan Poynter Global eBook Awards (Silver-Best eBook Cover, Bronze-Technology and Engineering, Honorable Mention-Self Help) and "the Bible for Social Media". She is a prize-winning/prize finalist writer (Blue Mountain Arts Tri-Annual Poetry Contest first place winner out of 50,000 entries and finalist in the 2016 Palm Springs Writers Guild Annual Poetry Contest, short story, drama, Bahamas International Film Festival screenplay semi-finalist, Amsterdam Film Festival Van Gogh Award for Television Writing with DeAnn Lubell), blogger, ghostwriting/creative writing consultant, screenwriter, and editor. A graduate of the former Master of Professional Writing Program from the University of Southern California, she has published/collaborated on seven books: fiction, Internet manners book, co-written memoir with and for the late Sir Rupert A.L. Perrin, M.D., co-written Christmas book (with Mimi Cummins), and three children’s books, including two books from CartoonGems on penguins and the Pacific Ocean. Her latest two books are THE DIVINITY PROTOCOL, written with Berkeley Johnson (no relation) and AIN'T "U" GOT NO MANNERS, "the Bible For Social Media." Besides the books on which her name appears, she has ghostwritten several books (and scripts) for clients as that acknowledge her contribution, such as ASIM: Servant of Two Masters; Mercedes; Never Marry Your Soulmate; Whites, Blacks and Whilacks; Bringing Down High Blood Pressure, and The FlavorDoctor Diet. She edited media personality Nicholas Snow’s memoir Life Positive: A Journey to the Center of My Heart and singer Allison Annalora's Late Blooming: My Gender Journey. She brings her screenwriting talents to the miniseries adaptation of longtime colleague and friend DeAnn Lubell’s THE LAST MOON. She has blogged for The Happy Guy Marketing and written for numerous Web sites, e-zines and e-newsletters. She has given well-received talks and workshops for the Desert Screenwriters Group (part of the Palm Springs Writers Guild) and was a founding member of the Palm Springs chapter of Women in Film and Television as well as a past First Vice-President and Contests and Grants Chair for the National League of American Pen Women-Palm Springs Branch.