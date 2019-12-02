A Review of Instagram Marketing by Matthew Lucas

Kristin Johnson / 02 Dec 2019 / ReadWrite
instagram

You may be new to Instagram marketing. you may think it’s all about getting the best photos. Remember what Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said. Instagram “is not a photography company. Instagram is a communications company.”

If you’re lost in the weeds of Instagram marketing, do yourself a favor and pick up a copy of or download the eBook Instagram Marketing by Matthew Lucas. This slim book (26 pages) packs a ton of information in a short book.

Top Takeaways from Instagram Marketing

  1. Gaining Instagram fans is not easy, especially if you’re a newbie.
  2. In Instagram marketing, choose one aspect you want to focus on. Don’t try to be everything to everyone. Instagram itself started out as a nimble startup with a dedicated focus on “visceral, visual communication & community.”
  3. If you’re an artist, focus on showcasing your paintings and engaging conversation.
  4. Despite what we said at the top of this article, don’t neglect the appearance of your account. Learn how to create photos that have great composition. Instagram is still a photographers’ medium despite some policy changes that offended users back when Facebook bought Instagram.
  5. Share your Instagram content using other channels such as Twitter, Google+ and Facebook. Remember Facebook is passe for millennials and teens (and not just because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.)
  6. Interact with other Instagrammers, but #don’t use too many #hashtags. This can hurt your Instagram marketing campaigns
  7. Respond to your followers when they comment. Even if it’s just a response with an emoji. That can work for banks.
  8. Gaining more followers doesn’t have to cost you a ton of money. Hold an Instagram contest. Use the “Suggested Users” feature. Use the “Mayfair” filter for your Instagram marketing campaign. Share images your followers have uploaded.
  9. This should go without saying, but create a separate Instagram account for your business.
  10. Offer promos to your Instagram followers. Share content that others would like to see. If your followers want to see pictures of the latest fall fashions, share those.
  11. Use creative hashtags in your Instagram marketing to improve #visibility. Make your own hashtags. Just don’t use #snowicane.
  12. Add a direct question or call-to-action in your captions.
  13. Measure the success of your campaign.

Read Instagram marketing books. Matthew Lucas’s book is a good start.

