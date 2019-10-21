Top Instagram Marketing Tips for Business

Here is a question for you: Are you getting enough results from your Instagram marketing? Instagram has unlimited opportunities for savvy and hardworking marketers. Unfortunately, only about 10% or less of marketers use Instagram the way it should be used for online business. Skyrocket your Instagram marketing with business tips that will raise you 100%.

In June 2018, Instagram announced that it just reached an astonishing 1 billion active monthly users. During this period, Instagram also boasts 25 million business profiles. With this number, there is no reason that you should not be leveraging Instagram to skyrocket your online business income.

According to a new study, over 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile on Instagram per day. Similarly, over 60% of Instagram users reported they discover new products on Instagram.

Instagram has everything you need to succeed in your online business. Most people used to say that “there is power in numbers.” When it comes to Instagram, not only do you have the numbers, you also have a significant amount of people who are willing to buy from you.

People are waiting for you to sell them the right way. Some big brands have already adopted Instagram as their primary marketing channel. Using Instagram, the right way can change your business entirely. Learn the best ways to use Instagram and skyrocket your online business income.

Use Instagram to Skyrocket the Income of Your Online Business

1. Make Your Business Profile Stand Out.

Everything on Instagram starts with your profile, so you must make it be the best. If your profile looks so ordinary like every other average Instagram user, then don’t expect to see big results from Instagram.

Use the right images, logo, and other media elements such as emoji to make your Instagram account. Look professional to stand out. If you can create the right Instagram business profile — it makes it much easier to attract new customers.

2. Talk with Your Audience, Not to Them.

Over 90% of businesses on Instagram does not care what their audience thinks. Most businesses make a post and disappear until the next post. If you do this, you will find it very hard to get the trust of your followers or their loyalty.

An excellent way to gain loyalty, as well as the trust of your followers, is to listen to them, reply to their comments. Pay attention and answer their questions fast. Additionally, go ahead and follow some of them, wish them happy birthdays. You can even make a post about some of your outstanding Instagram followers.

Give your audience some recognition. Making your followers feel special is a great way to show them that you care for them. In return, you will win their trust and loyalty, and they will open their wallets for you.

3. Use Relevant Hashtags.

As many as 60% of Instagram followers said they discover new products on Instagram. Additionally, over 200 Instagrammers experience a business profile per day. Interestingly, all these were made possible by the type of hashtags these businesses are using. You see, when Instagrammers search for something on Instagram, the result is shown according to hashtags used on each post.

If you want to reach your targeted audience, you must learn to make use of relevant hashtags on all your posts. In some cases, you can even search for a trending hashtag for the day to make your post go viral. The right “hashtag” can take your post to Instagram’s “Explore Page,” where you will have the opportunity to gain many new followers.

4. Create Beautiful Visuals.

How much are you investing in visuals? You cannot ignore the use of high-quality visuals in Instagram marketing. No doubt, Instagram is all about visuals. A new study showed that 93% of decisions in the buying process on Instagram are based on visual appearance. Making use of high-quality images and videos can skyrocket your income.

Invest in stock images or high a graphic designer or photographer to help you with a high-quality image that accurately represents your company.

5. Work With Instagram Influencers.

If you are looking for a faster result, then invest some money on working with Instagram influencers. These are people with a good number of followers. A post by an influencer that recommends your product can help you make thousands of new sales. However, make sure you choose the right influencer in your niche.

You don’t have to go for those influencers with millions of followers, anyone with up to 20,000 active followers on Instagram can work as an influencer. Ask your influencer to make a post about your product and recommend it to their followers.

6. Never Stop Growing Your Instagram Account.

There is no limit on the number of followers you can have or the number of customers you can have on Instagram. Thus, you must always work tirelessly to grow your account every day. When your Instagram account gains a good number of followers, it becomes easier for Instagrammers to discover your profile naturally.

We will recommend you purchase Instagram views to grow your followers and give your business profile account on Instagram a chance to go viral.