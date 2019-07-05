Personalization of mobile apps and ways to do it.

Personalizing a mobile app is the key to its effectiveness and success; the personalization lends focus and beauty to your app design. There are a few specific ways to implement personalization into your app, making it appealing, beneficial and most of all — sought after. Marketing strategies always do better when you are not fighting the mobile app. Make sure that the personalization of your mobile app is ready when you are.

The way to personalize your mobile app need not be difficult. These are the things to consider and get right:

The modern generation knows precisely how they want to interact.

The modern generation knows exactly how they want it to happen.

They also know what available channels there are.

Everyone knows the best channel one prefers for communication.

All people today buy a product online by researching first.

People like to read reviews and testimonials.

You will not find anyone taking out a loan without looking at all of the sources.

Even when it comes to looking for debt relief options, modern consumers go through different reviews and debt consolidation ratings before the final choice.

Many marketers still struggle with personalization of email marketing campaigns and web experiences. You can fix your efforts through correct personalization of the mobile app.

Reasons to invest your time, effort, and money into making the customer experience great.

Personalization is not only because smartphones are incredibly personal devices. Your target audience will likely be using their phone most of the time, whether it for personal or for professional use.

The phone use will provide you, as a marketer, with a more significant opportunity to promote the value proposition of your business and brand more effectively and efficiently.

A personalized phone app will also enable you to stay in the competition. Hundreds if not thousands of apps are being added to the stores such as Google and iOSon a daily basis.

A personalized mobile app will increase the average retention rates of your users.

Smartphone users now have multiple options for just about everything; ease of use makes a difference — make your app easy to use and fully optimized.

The average user churn rate and retention will also be affected by a reduced churn of users abandoning the app.

Make your user experience the best.

Personalization of apps is crucial to drop or eliminate the churn rate.

Industries are at present, experiencing a low churn of about 75% only on an average by the third month after the app has been downloaded. Great news, until you consider that you’ve just lost more than 50% of your user base.

The primary reason behind such an alarming figure. Users drop, switch, and abandon if they don’t feel anything significant that encourages them to stay hooked to your apps.

Lack of engagement with your customer is a suck point — and happens when your app is not optimized. The way to fix a high churn rate is to focus on personalization and implement better features that will eventually improve engagement rates for your app.

Ways to personalize mobile apps.

Mobile apps ideally leverage personalization and help in defining the experience of the person using the app.

Personalize and enhance the experience, level of engagement, as well as the retention rates.

Facilitate word of mouth marketing and implement a few referral campaigns for your loyal users.

There are a few specific ways in which you can personalize your mobile app for the users.

Start by Personalization of Mobile Apps, improving the onboarding experience of the users.

Consider the data points of the installer. Ask: what is the source of the user? What is my customer base looking for? Why did this user download this app?

With the help of such data, you will be able to create a more customized journey for the users within the app by reinforcing the offers in your app.

Make the users feel that their preferences are considered and being taken into account by you.

Focus on push and in-app notifications, ensuring that uninterrupted and consistent communication is maintained with the app users.

Help the users to use the app in a better and easier way. Make your app appealing, prolonging the app session of the user. If they love it, they will return for a longer session.

Create an in-app community of your users. They will love this — an in-app community is one of the best ways to personalize your app.

Keep your clients and customers and users motivated to interact more with one another and share their experiences. Help your user base find easy and effective solutions to common problems.

In addition to the above, you can also be incentivizing a few activities. Boost motivation of the user of your app by asking them to get involved in the app improvement. Ask their opinion, and they will tell you. Have a place where they can respond to you and they will pick your app everytime.