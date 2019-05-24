ATMs, Apple Watch, Fitbit, Self-driving cars and more are part of a list of devices using IoT is endless. The concept of IoT began years ago; we just didn’t use the term IoT. Kevin Ashton is credited with being the first to coin the phrase Internet of Things (IoT) in 1999.



The Internet Of Things (IoT) is any device having the ability to transmit and collect data over the internet without any human interaction.

ATM machines are one of the best examples — coming out in 1969 — they can give you a picture of the actual meaning. The ATM device is connected to the Internet 24/7 and displays personalized information on the screen which is collected from the internet.

Connected technology rise (IoT) is bringing waves at Intel, Microsoft, and SAP but also at some unexpected places like kitchens, playing ground, gardens and more. IoT development services are now so popular that soon it will be as ubiquitous as smartphones.

When we try to set up a connection between the Internet Of Things (IoT) and Web development, we wonder, what’s the bottom-line of the link?

The answer is, there is a connection and will always be a connection. Because web development includes the two central part: Front end development and Back-end development which requires a seamless connection for data transfer. The complex IoT networks raise the bar and set new challenges every day for the web developers. Read further to know how these IoT implementations will impact web development.

Ever wondered on what does the internet networks that respond to the users rely on? The answer is, they rely on web servers. The collected data is stored on the cloud, and the interaction takes place with the help of the user interface. Virtual assistants like Amazon’s Echo, Alexa can display the web content apart from smart TVs, laptops, and wearables.

How is IoT affecting the landscape of Web development?

Business enterprises want to give their customers a more personalized and customized service such as IoT services in the USA. The ultimate IoT aim is to satisfy a customer’s and make their enterprises successful.



Due to IoT evolvement, enterprises can use a combination of wireless technologies and sensors to serve the customers better. Understanding the customer’s demographics using sensors, enterprises can help people control not only their appliances — but their health.

Millennials are lucky that they will have to expend less effort in performing tasks, as simple as operating lights that they will be able to gain massive amounts of time. The extra available timeframes will provide the opportunity to contribute a vast amount in productivity to shape the future efficiently and effectively.

The deep dive of IoT impact.

The web development process is going to become a bit more complicated with the proliferation of IoT. Front-end interface like cameras and sensors are going to communicate with the users and on the other end. The back-end will store the accessible information.



Once the connection is fixed appropriately using the IoT devices, the pages will load quickly, and there will be no delay in the transmission. With IoT, involvement businesses in the IoT industry would need the right set of talent and skills in the development team. Some of the strategies are mentioned here using which they can clear the barrier.

On-the-go development optimization.

IoT learning is evolving and is not likely to stop any time soon. Web development companies to monitor and train their developers to optimize the site. Site optimization is the only way by which companies will stay relevant in their industry — and can remain in the running race.

Overcome coding challenges.

Coding standards exist but are not constant across the web. Web development companies struggle every day to match the rapidly changing coding standards. A web development company should design a strategy to handle the ever-changing and updating coding challenges required. Team leaders should know the coding standards and disciplines so that they can impart the knowledge to the team members more rapidly saving essential timeframes.

Acquire the right talent and realize the requirement.

It has now become essential to prioritize and define the level of expertise needed for web development. Once the requirements are in hands, it would be much easy for the organization to find the right talent and design an inventory.

IoT has not only made lives more comfortable, but it has also brought opportunities for developers to create more innovative applications. Here is a list of considerations while creating interactive web solutions with IoT integration.

Speed Measurability

The traditional process of request analysis by web servers is replaced with the cloud data transmission process. It proves to be more productive and faster.

Privacy and Security

IoT connected devices are prone to be hacked. Thus to maintain the security, web developers need to adopt a more strict design pattern for the connected devices. This, after all, will ensure the security feature of the web app.

Power Management

The programs running in the back end tend to drain a lot of battery which may result in less communication. So it is essential for the web developers to design a layout that will minimize power usage. There has to be a power management plan in place before going ahead with web development. Professional SEO services are capable of managing both things.

Dynamic UI

The involvement of IoT in UI is nothing new but the role and responsibility of the web app developer are going to rise with the development trends. The developers will have to rethink their approach towards development. They have to follow practices keeping in mind the new IoT- based designs.

Architecting the Future of Web development

There are many impactful factors of IoT on web development. It is difficult to judge how much more will IoT impact this arena of technology. But it looks like the combination of IoT and web development is far more convincing in the web development and will reap benefits to the end users.