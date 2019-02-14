Which Type of Chatbot will have a Positive Impact on Your Business?

Chatbots are all the rage in the realm of consumer-facing technology. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have birthed a new generation of chatbots that are increasing across all corporate organizations, marketplaces, and sectors. But, different chatbots have a positive impact on various businesses. You have to know which type of chatbot to use in what kind of business.

Not only are these chatbots a sci-fi-dream-come-true, but they are also like real beings — communicating better with customers as compared to live personnel.

What clients and customers love the best about bots is precisely what we see in the business. There is an observable, measurable capacity in chatbots to boost customer engagement, increase sales, and convert visitor traffic while alleviating business overheads.

Facebook’s most recent bot count was counted at over 33,000 — and Gartner predicted that 85 percent of customer engagement would be fielded without human intervention in the near future

Regardless of the industry, chatbots not only help to resolve problems expediently, but they also offer a personal touch to every customer and save costs. From scheduling meetings to resolving IT issues, tailoring conversations between the brand and their customer, ordering food, to making lifestyle choices, chatbot will impact our lives more than ever in 2019.

For instance, in the hospitality industry that caters to a clientele that is always on-the-go, a “virtual concierge” is nothing short of a blessing. These chatbot angels can handle endless questions about amenities round-the-clock — without any delays in service.

This personal care form the bots free up their human counterparts to focus on more specialized requests. Similarly, in the retail business, AI engine powering a chatbot can dramatically optimize the customer experience by analyzing the visitor’s purchase history and past behavior to predict their current needs. Clients, customers and friends depend on a highly-personalized and highly interactive shopping experience, provided by the hyper-vigilant AI-powered “sales assistant.”

80 percent of businesses aspire to integrate chatbots in their business model by 2020, making us wonder which industries and companies can reap the most significant benefits by implementing consumer-facing chatbots?

Different Types of Chatbots

Generally, chatbots are of two types:

1. One which is rule-oriented.

2. Other which is AI-Powered.

1. Rule-Oriented Chatbots

It is the type of chatbot that works on the basis of a specific set of rules. Such chatbots can only respond when they are triggered using particular commands. In case a user doesn’t know the command and types something else in the chat screen — it will automatically notify the user that it does not understand. You can easily find these commands by typing in the help command within the interface.

2. AI-Powered Chatbots

These chatbots work on the basis of artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI-Powered chatbots are more efficient than their counterpart, the “rule-oriented chatbots.” The AI bots not only understand the command language but also work on the element of human interaction. They cheerfully predict customer needs and respond accordingly based on the stored information from past interactions.

Maybe you are under the impression that chatbots are merely associated with enterprise firms and global digital platforms — but that’s certainly not the case. Recent research conducted by Think Relay on the data assembled by NerdyData discovered that companies having fewer than 250 employees. Generally, using a chatbot with that number of regular employees can account for an almost 40 percent of all the businesses in the world.

Some Interesting Chatbots and Their Impact on Businesses

Here are some exciting chatbots which can help you get the inspiration you need to get a chatbot for your business.

If you are the kind of business that is associated with the travel business, Hipmunk’s Hello chatbot is an algorithm that can work wonders for your travel agency. From booking flights to hotel rooms, you can offer a whole lot more to your customers through your travel agency website. With Hipmunk’s Hello chatbot, you can make your online presence more agile and proficient for customers. Moreover, travel chatbot can easiy be integrated with Slack, Facebook, and Skype.

If you want quick qualifying leads coming to your website, you need to integrate your website with Instabot. A recent study has revealed that customers who integrated Instabots in their websites observed almost a 33% increase in their sales in comparison to the traditional web contact forms. The best thing about having an Instabot is that it automatically segments the prospects and then sends them towards personalized mailing or pre-setted drip campaigns.

3. Jarvis

If you are reminiscing the Jarvis you watched in Iron-Man movies, know that it is not. This Jarvis is entirely different, but if there is one thing that is similar to the prototype shown in the film, Jarvis is highly efficient and can offer quick assistance to businesses. Jarvis is a messenger bot that sends you notifications on essential business tasks and deadlines. It not only helps you with running the business with greater efficiency, but it also assists you in streamlining your processes.

4. RightClick.io

Ask a website design agency in London, and they will tell you how time-consuming website development can be for someone who lacks the appropriate expertise. Many small businesses don’t have enough time to start their own online businesses, and this is where the RightClick.io comes in extremely handy. Powered by AIWA, this chatbot leverages Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing algorithms to make the chat experience much more interesting and engaging for customers. To create a website, all you have to do is chat with the bot and let it find the most interactive solutions for you.

Do you wish to have that nostalgic feel of having a vis-a-vis with the most mind-numbing geniuses that history spew out? NatGeo Genius Messenger Bot is a bot replete with entertainment, and it is specifically designed just for you. NatGeo Genius allows you to conduct conversations with geniuses such as Einstein and Picasso before the show gets aired. Geniuses often crack jokes with you, carry out personal conversations and answer professional queries quite proficiently.

One of the most troublesome challenges faced by teams while working coherently is how effectively they can communicate among themselves. When members are located across different parts of the world, they often find themselves struggling to stay on the same page with their teammates. Geekbot is a chatbot that helps organizations overcome this hurdle by establishing asynchronous team meetings in Slack. Now, whether you wish to chat with them or not, Geek-bot can enable you to communicate effectively.

If you are under the impression that you require sound technical knowledge and par excellent algorithm coding to launch a successful chatbot, then my friend, you are quite mistaken. The pull string chatbot is a platform that allows you to build the perfect chatbot of your dreams. It enables you to create the perfect conversation enabled applications without getting into the hassles of tiresome coding. The apps you design are highly-efficient and are the best fit for any kind of industry.