Five Best Open-Source Antivirus’ for Carefree Cyber-Threat Protection

You can detect a lot of different types of malicious software by using open source antivirus products. Experienced developers in both fields will tell you this is the most secure way to connect to the internet today.

These programs simply make their code available for free so you can modify and redistribute it. With this in mind, here are some of the best open source antivirus programs for you to choose from today.

Shop around for your antivirus software.

Tech Notification says with Armadito Antivirus software you’re protected from both viruses and malware. Simply install it on your Windows machine and you’ll have a web-based tool that lets you see everything that’s going on via its administrative console.

By installing this software it will let you use the software remotely, from any location — as long as you have an internet connection.

Some of its best features include:

Traditional malware detection

ClamAV signatures so you can scan your email for viruses

Support for YARA rule which examines any directories or files it suspects of being malicious

Innovative heuristic detection modules check binaries and PDF documents for any new viruses that were previously unknown

Real-time protection

The ability to quarantine specific zones – it even sends you alerts that it’s done so

An events journal so you have a record of everything that goes on

Easily integration with the latest detection algorithms

On-demand scanning

Technical support

This software lets you develop modules in C. Doing so enables you to concentrate on anti-malware techniques. It also allows you to have third-parties review your codes so you can eliminate development flaws. This will result in a more secure code.

It’s a user-friendly interface.

This user-friendly interface will offer you a secure setup through which its various functions run. All of the functions you will be able to see in real-time. You will be able to quickly check on your machine’s and server’s status the entire time.

OpenAntiVirus Project.

Another great open source option is the OpenAntiVirus Project. This antivirus software is based on the concept that creating a great open source software package allows you to have better portability, scalability, reliability, and effectiveness.

OpenAntiVirus Project is something that developers (especially those who are really interested in and enthusiastic about researching computer viruses or network security). This program will allow them to add their personal contributions.

A company can work together to improve this software. However, it already has a lot of great features, including:

VirusHammer: A standalone virus scanner that end users can run

ScannerDaemon: This uses command line utilities to find viruses

PatternFinder: Finds queries and sources of viruses

Squid-vscan: A software program that lets you scan all your traffic to see if it contains any known malware or viruses

Many developers are working together here to develop projects related to virus protection and computer security. You’ll want to make sure you check out this software’s various features and details as the progress they make is often quite fascinating.

ClamAV

Another great open source antivirus software you’ll want to check out is ClamAV. Users say it does a great job when it comes to detecting viruses, Trojans, malware, and malicious threats.

Some of the best features included within this program are:

A multi-threaded scanner daemon and command line utilities for on-demand file scanning

Automatic signature updates

Support for various types of files

File and archive unpacking capabilities

A variety of signature languages

Scanning the internet and your email for viruses

Endpoint security

A command-line scanner

An advanced database updater that supports scripted updates and digital signatures

Built-in support for various archive and document formats

ClamAV is the open source standard. It doesn’t matter what operating system you’re using — this is a software you need to take into consideration. It’s a virus database is updated several times throughout the day.

ClamWin

Anyone who’s using a Windows-based device should take a few minutes to look at this free antirust software. There’s been some noticeable buzz about it since over 600,000 people throughout the world are using it on a daily basis today.

They have some great reasons for doing so, including:

The installer is easy to use

Since it’s based on open source coding you’ll find that it’s easy to manipulate to fit your needs

When it comes to detecting viruses and spyware, it’s very thorough and will even automatically download updates to its virus database on a regular basis for you without being prompted to do so

There’s a scanning scheduler included

Although this is a standalone virus scanner, you can also easily integrate it into your Microsoft Windows Explorer simply by right-clicking on its menu. Additionally, there’s an add-on available for Microsoft Outlook that lets you instantly remove any virus-infected attachments automatically.

Unfortunately, the one thing it doesn’t come with is an on-access real-time scanner so you must manually scan your files when you’re looking for viruses and spyware.

Moon Secure AV

The Windows Report says Moon Secure AV is another open source antivirus tool that uses the same ClamAV engine that Armadito Antivirus also uses.

Moon Secure AV does a great job at detecting viruses, Trojans, and spyware that’s found in your scan engines, Net shield, Firewall, Exec scanner, and rootkits.

With this software, you’ll be able to conduct these scans whenever you want. By doing so you’ll know whether you’re being affected by malware.

Some of the other benefits of this software include:

Real-time protection

Live updates

Low resource usage

You can run it on all Windows – XP+ and higher

You’ll protect any application you’re running from USBs and autoruns

In today’s digital era we see a growing number of people who rely on their computers for research and communication. However, we need to pause for just a moment to think about how safe you are as you engage in activities like email or chatting online.

Fortunately, this activity is where antivirus software can step in and help keep you safe. An added benefit is that your computer will last longer, hence saving you money. So, make sure you check these various software offerings out and find one that you feel would work best for you so you can start using it today.