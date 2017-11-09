4 Public Companies Investing Large Sums in IoT

The advent of fast and reliable Internet paved the way for a more interconnected world. People now have the ability to interact with one another, no matter where they are in the globe. But after “perfecting” interpersonal communications through the web, we’ve begun to experiment on interactions with common household and commercial products. By embedding electronic, software, and sensor technology in these “things,” we have made them “smarter” and are now able to do more than they’re original purpose. This is what we now call the Internet of Things (IoT,) and this is a growing trend that we can’t, and shouldn’t, ignore. Rather, we should make sure we are alongside the large public companies with investing in our own future.

IoT aims to improve our lives by leveling up some of the most common items that we use. By adding these devices into a network of interconnectivity, we are able to use them in ways we’ve only imagined a couple of years ago. Smart TVs, automated cleaning devices, and health-tracking apparel are just some of the things that IoT has given us. There’s a lot more coming up, and it’s only a matter of time before everything in our homes are “smart” and connected.

What this means is that there’s a boom in spending for anything related to IoT, whether it’s for smart home appliances or more automated tools for work. It is time to consider investing in IoT and taking advantage of its growth and success for financial gain. There is a huge potential for growth, so putting your money in an IoT-related company is a sound decision. There are publicly-traded companies related to IoT, choose one that you think has the best potential and buy stocks. Here’s a list of such companies:

The Companies Investing in IoT

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL ) – Google’s parent company is definitely the leader in all of IoT. Aside from being the search engine authority, Google has its own home monitoring products in the form of Nest. Acquired in 2014, Nest is the leading name in home automation products like smart smoke detectors, thermostat, and surveillance cameras. Google also recently launched Google Home, a home automation device that “assists” you with all your queries and tasks for devices connected in your home network. Amazon (AMZN) – Right behind Google is Amazon, an undeniable IoT market leader offering quite a few home improvement and automation products. Amazon’s Echo speaker is actually what prompted Google to produce Home, because the latter has cornered the market for “always listening” devices that’s ready to answer your queries with the help of its Alexa home connectivity technology. Apple (AAPL) – The Cupertino-based company is best known for its sleek and powerful devices, and has a large following solely for its line of smartphones. In terms of IoT, the first thing that comes to mind is its smartwatch, the Apple Watch. They’ve taken wearable tech to new heights, cramming a multitude of features in a sleek wristwatch profile. Aside from this, Apple also owns patents related to IoT. One of this is a patent called “local device awareness,” which is about the automated relationship between close-range devices. This is definitely IoT, opening up possibilities for device position tracking, virtual reality, and more. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS ) – Unlike the previous entries which have actual IoT products and devices, Skyworks is more into semiconductor manufacturing, and is primarily partnered with Apple. And even though they’re more known to produce a vital part of the iPhone, the semiconductors they produce are the backbone of IoT in general. It is a vital component of smart devices and interconnected home appliances. Cloud and telecoms companies – Telecommunications companies like AT&T and Verizon are now improving their communications infrastructure, to ensure reliable connectivity for their subscribers. These subscribers require the latest, fastest network, be it 5G or fiber, for their interconnected devices to work seamlessly. Cloud-based companies like RingCentral (RNG) plays a vital role in providing robust communications options to your network, which becomes more vital the more you get interconnected with people and “things” (Editor Note: author works for RingCentral).

The possibilities are endless when it comes to the Internet of Things. It is definitely one of the most exciting tech trends today, and it created one of the most lucrative markets in the business world. Don’t just settle with trying out and becoming part of IoT. Instead, use the opportunity to gain financially by investing in IoT. There’s a lot of untapped potential with IoT, and we can only expect it to grow further in the coming years.

About the Author

Francis has been writing for more than a decade now, focusing on Digital Marketing in the last couple of years. He is currently in charge of writing web-optimized content for RingCentral, an industry-leading cloud phone systems provider. Francis is also a voracious reader, spending most of his free time immersed on fictional worlds. You can reach him through Twitter and LinkedIn.