Jawbone goes into liquidation; founder launches new health startup

Posted on in Connected Devices

David Curry

Jawbone, once rivaling Fitbit for the top spot in the fitness wearable market, has begun liquidation proceedings after years of lackluster product launches and job cuts.

Hosain Rahman, the CEO and co-founder of Jawbone, has already established a new startup, Jawbone Health Hub, which will work on connected products for the health industry, says The Information.

See Also: Wearable sales to double by 2021, says IDC

Most employees still with the company have already moved over to the new startup, although the exact number of employees is not yet known.

Rumors of a new health product started to spread earlier this year, around the same time Jawbone stopped updating its Bluetooth speakers and wearables. The move to health comes as Fitbit and Apple are both planning to add more health services to their wearables devices.

New startup won’t be consumer-focused

The new startup is expected to be far less consumer-focused than Jawbone, selling products directly to hospitals and doctors. The company has not said what products it intends to launch, with Rahman remaining silent on hardware and software plans.

Jawbone started in 1999 as an audio company called AliphCom, originally building “military grade audio devices”. The company’s early success with well designed Bluetooth headsets and speakers led them to double down on the wearable market, which turned out to be a major misstep.

In the past few years, Jawbone has lost its shine, with faulty products, slow service updates, and crappy customer support. It also entered into a legal battle with rival Fitbit, both claiming that the other stole confidential information. Fitbit ended the legal case in December 2016, and supposedly tried to purchase the faltering company a few days after.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

C_iaQLHWsAAB3qb

South Africa wants to crank out more connected devices

When you think about global leaders Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) manufacturing, a few regions come to mind. China, Europe, and the United States are certainly among them. But, government leaders from South Africa want to add a new region to the global conversation: Africa. South African Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Dr Siyabonga Cwele recently attended… Read more »

Recovery and Growth bar chart drawn on blackboard

IoT spending to reach $1.3 trillion by 2020 on hardware investment

New research sees Internet of Things (IoT) spending growing by nearly 16% by 2020 driven by hardware investments, primarily by manufacturers. The Journal reported on the release of the “Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide” by International Data Corp.(IDC). The IDC report found that IoT spending will reach $1.29 trillion worldwide by 2020, representing… Read more »

intel-basis-peak-wearable

Intel burned by Basis Peak users’ burns

Intel has issued a recall of all Basis Peak watches, one month after Basis stopped production of the watch. The reason, as was given for ending production, is the Peak overheats far too often. Basis Peak owners are being warned to take off the watch, to avoid “burns or blisters on the skin surface”. Most… Read more »

Alexa now tells you when your Amazon package is coming

The surprise success of the Amazon Echo has led to hundreds of integrations with third-party products, most recently adding Lutron’s LED lights and Boston Children’s Hospital KidsMD, but until today it Alexa could not give updates on Amazon packages. Amazon let us know that Alexa, the voice assistant inside the Echo, Dot, Tap, and Fire… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

UK Autodrive scheme to be tested on public roads this year

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite