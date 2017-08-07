Apple to launch smartwatch with LTE support this year

Posted on in Connected Devices

David Curry

Apple may be planning to add a cellular network to the next version of its smartwatch, expected to launch later this year. The move will reduce the watch’s reliance on the iPhone, which needs to be nearby for the watch user to receive texts, notifications, and stream music.

It is not the first time we have heard Apple’s LTE smartwatch, the same rumors were afloat last year. The Bloomberg report acknowledges this, saying the same delays could happen this year.

See Also: iPhone 8 may include 3D laser to support AR apps

All four carriers, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and T-Mobile, will support the LTE smartwatch in the United States. International iPhone carriers are expected to support the smartwatch as well.

Intel has potentially snapped the modem supplier position from Qualcomm for the next version of the Apple Watch. It is another signal that Apple is changing its supply chain after a costly legal battle with Qualcomm – the Cupertino-based company already swapped Qualcomm modem for Intel in some of this year’s iPhone models.

LTE is seen as one of the significant battery drainers on smartphones and Apple has reportedly been working hard to ensure that the Watch maintains at least a day battery life.

Looking to make it standalone

Apple is also working hard to make the Watch a more standalone device. WatchOS 4, unveiled at WWDC 2017 in June, adds Siri integration, glanceable news stories, and gym equipment connectivity.

The smartwatch has not taken off as well as Apple, Google, or Samsung hoped a few years ago, but CEO Tim Cook is still confident that the Watch can be a prominent device in the company’s portfolio. In the most recent earnings call, Cook said that the Watch is the best selling smartwatch “by far.”

That is true, but across the entire wearable market Apple sits in third place in overall shipments, behind China’s Xiaomi and Fitbit, although both sell devices at a much lower price point.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

narrowband

Huawei’s narrowband IoT network grabbing peers’ attention

In the rapidly evolving world of Internet of Things (IoT), Huawei’s narrowband technology is getting increased attention. The Chinese networking giant announced it won a gold medal at the recent World Internet of Things Exposition in Wuxi, China. The award recognized Huawei’s narrowband (NB) cellular IoT advancements, which the company says has helped boost industry… Read more »

Young architect give suggestion to colleagues at construction site

Can wearables transform the construction industry?

Further fueled by the Internet of Things, wearable technology has become a very big deal. According to analysts at CGS Insights, shipments of smart wearables are estimated to grow from 9.7 million in 2013 to 135 million in 2018. The wearable space has expanded dramatically to include smart hats, shoes, glasses, jewelry watches, helmets, and… Read more »

Soldiers with the Royal Netherlands Army conduct training in Dismounted Soldier Training Systems at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 5, 2013. The DSTS is the first fully-immersive virtual simulation for infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach/released)

How VR training apps are finally becoming a reality

Virtual Reality garnered plenty of headlines this past year. Most of the coverage – from former President Barack Obama virtually visiting Yosemite National Park to Fox live streaming the Super Bowl – focused on the entertainment possibilities inherent in the technology. But many companies and organizations are taking advantage of Virtual Reality for more practical… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Apple to launch smartwatch with LTE support this year

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite