Could drone beehives solve delivery in tomorrow’s cities?

Posted on in Smart Cities, Transport

Amazon has presented a few weird ideas for delivery and its latest, a skyscraper beehive filled with drones, is no exception. The patent application is another look at how Amazon plans to integrate drones and improve ‘last mile’ delivery.

Most of Amazon’s warehouses are located on the outskirts of cities and it would take too long for a drone to reach the city center before needing a refuel. The beehive removes this problem by placing the drones in the city, reducing the overall distance to customers.

amazon-center-beehive-inside

Sketches of the beehive interior show how this would work. Trucks supply the beehive with goods on the ground level, then workers move the products to the appropriate level. Once a customer purchases a product, it is then lifted onto the drone.

Having the drones in the center of a city would improve the speed of delivery, says Amazon, and would also reduce the amount of drones flying at pedestrian level. Drones would only need to lower to that level when arriving at the customer’s home.

See Also: What will Amazon’s buying of Whole Foods mean for our smart fridges?

The beehive idea comes alongside some general improvements that Amazon has cooked up for drones to be less noisy and less likely to fall on someone’s head. While both are patents, like the beehive, the rotor and motor changes are more likely to be implemented, at least in one form or another, over the coming years.

It is not Amazon’s first stab at bringing drones to cities, the last involved a zeppelin flying over the city, with drones being sent from the mothership to deliver packages. Both ideas are still just ideas however, and even if the patent is given it doesn’t mean the company will go ahead with the zeppelin or beehive project.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

siemens-next-47-startup

Siemens gets creative with new startup unit

German conglomerate Siemens announced on Tuesday a new standalone startup unit dedicated to fostering “disruptive ideas more vigorously and accelerate the development of new technologies.” Siegfried Russwurm, Siemens chief technology officer, will be the acting head of the unit, named next47. It will receive €1 billion ($1.12 billion) in funding for the first five years.… Read more »

smart cities

Cisco aims to hook up 100 smart cities in India

U.S. networking hardware giant Cisco Systems is looking to transform 100 Indian metropolises into smart cities with connected technology. Economic Times says Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins confirmed his company’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative. He said that Cisco is currently working with state governments to digitally transform 14 cities, and that’s just the… Read more »

Washington DC, United States landmark. National Capitol building with US flag.

Terrorist in the machine: U.S. DOJ fears IoT security threat

The huge wave of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices has the U.S. government worried that the technology harbors lurking security threats. According to a Defense One article, the U.S. Department of Justice has joined other agencies in evaluating IoT technology for national security risks And with up to 50 billion connected devices coming online… Read more »

prius

Chicago takes aim at driverless cars in proposed legislation

If you envision the Chicago of the future, complete with sprawling skyscrapers, delivery drones, and automated cars cruising down brightly-lit streets, you probably aren’t imagining the same city as some of Chicago’s government officials. In recently-proposed legislation, the city of Chicago may well ban automated vehicles entirely. Aldermen Ed Burke and Anthony Beale proposed the ordinance… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Smart Cities

Could drone beehives solve delivery in tomorrow’s cities?

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite