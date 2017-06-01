Walk this way towards better wearables security

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have invented a new layer of security for wearables, by tracking the way the owner walks and recognizing slight alterations in the style.

The team also figured out a way to harvest energy from hand movement and feed it back to the wearable, potentially extending the battery life when on the move.

See Also: Meet Emma, the wearable that helps people with Parkinson’s

“By applying both techniques we have developed a way to achieve two goals at once – powering devices and the ability to verify a person’s identity using a wearable device by capturing the energy generated from the way they walk,” said Sara Khalifa, a research scientist at Data61.

CSIRO’s Data61 team have built prototype devices and are pleased with early results. It noted a 78 percent reduction in energy consumption and 95 percent authentication accuracy.

Testing promising — but not quite done

The security layer still needs some work, as 13 of the 100 people that tested the wearable were able to break in. Compared to the accuracy of a fingerprint or heart-rate, that is a very high rate of failures.

It is also questionable how accurate CSIRO or any other research team could make this security layer. Even though we don’t change the way we walk often, people do move between arms swaying, hands in pockets or hands on smartphones quite often, which could set off the security layer.

Data61 is not stopping there, it already has concept ideas for breathing patterns, something that is much more unique and harder to replicate.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

crytek-1

Building developer communities, part two: Crytek

Yesterday Unity Development Interview with Unity Development’s Carl Callewaert about what they have learned about the best ways to build developer communities. Today we are talking with David Bowman, the Director of Production at Crytek on the same subject, and how social media is a vital element to empowering your community. Crytek has a very… Read more »

28770369276_9f07f9698c_z

Will Rio athletes trade their Halo for medals?

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio bring not only teams of highly trained athletes but also bags full of wearable technology which aims to monitor the health and physicality of athletics as they prepare for peak performance. In these latest Games, we see sports psychology usurped by neuroscience that is designed to maximize the power of… Read more »

Are health wearables passing their physical?

Wearables are available in all shapes and sizes, from the inconspicuous Fitbit Zip to the immediately noticeable Apple Watch. One factor that connects most of them, apart from the ability to tell the time, is fitness and health tracking. The health features are basic at the moment, but might not be for long, according to… Read more »

iot-man

How IoT is making IBM’s Smart Planet smarter

Chris O’Connor, IBM’s General Manager for Internet of Things Offerings, has been involved with connected devices for almost 25 years. As a result, he has a unique view on the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), what it means for the future, and what we can learn from previous generations of technology.  Chris is… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Facial recognition tech makes it official: There is no privacy anymore

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite