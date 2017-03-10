Technology keeps innovating, connectivity is improving, and users are flocking to the growing number of smart devices and even smart cities initiatives; everyone is just looking to connect and stay on-the-grid. With more interest, devices, processing power and ideas, IoT will take place around us whether we like it or not.

But as everything is connected, which device will be the one we cannot do without? Which item will we never be caught without? What will keep us connected yet in control of our daily interaction?

While more and more devices are being released, with more quad-core, pixels, speed, features and more, the ultimate IoT device may be a reinvention of our smartphone in a more basic, yet powerful way.

A digital wallet, or a so-called “black box” will drive our day in the future, yet it will be different than our smartphones as it will be a visual aid peripheral and our personal preferences wallet, and not the interface we are accustomed to today. It is similar in concept only to the Modu phones from 7 years ago yet with the connectivity around us today, can grant the intelligent access each needs individually.

Our digital “life” wallet

Look around, browse your social feed, and converse with your friend and you may realize that all devices available today are sufficient for our everyday interaction – in and out of our homes.

The digital wallet will be a grandiose extension of our ‘analog’ wallet we carry in our back pocket today. It will hold our personal information, credit cards and account access, preferences and settings for our personal life and work, as well as our tasks, needs, and data like an augmented cyborg or as Thad Starner previously done, yet without the inconveniences.

So as you leave your home, you will only NEED one thing to remember…your IoT wallet.

Need to buy milk? Want to use the ATM? Need to catch a cab? Your wallet is with you, along with physical fingers or eyes to confirm any transaction.

And when you get back home: unlock your door, sync your preferences with your TV, computer, Alexa or Google Home. When you fall asleep in the middle of the movie, your wallet will catch on and keep your spot for the next day binge or for when out of your home.

The interesting thing is that this isn’t science fiction, and we are clearly not far off.

IoT wallet interface

As the wallet uses embedded technology, it is a hub to facilitate a service only.

No more installing application and software to “do things”, rather mini services or bots as we call them today which will come and go as we need them.

But how do we interact with our ‘services’ using a wallet with no interface? Connected devices which we’re all been using and are accustomed to.

Whether Bluetooth, RFid, or HotSpot connectivity, our interface interaction will take place mostly by voice – Alexa, Google Home, Cortana and Siri are already working on making your voice become a habit for everyday usage.

The smarter earpiece

As interaction will be mostly by voice, we wouldn’t be able to go about our day if everyone around us will be talking to their wallet for all tasks and needs; it will be crazier than today. A few items need to be in place for appropriate Human-Computer-Interface (HCI):

Throat conduction: increase accuracy without the need to shout; whether regular volume or whispering, as long audio leaves your mouth, verbal cues will be caught.

Noise cancellation: of course, as everyone will be interacting with their wallet, your own wallet must avoid sounds beyond your own voice.

Long-lasting: like today’s Bluetooth earpieces, battery life is long-lasting, charging time is short, and usage is simple.

Connected…your way

In the near future, we will depend on one device and have many devices as optional for additional services. The great thing will be the convenience of one must-have device, and each their own extras.

The author is head of marketing at Knowmail, an artificially intelligent inbox assistant for professionals. He is an entrepreneur and creative with vast startup experience as well as mentoring and instructing venture creation and product management.