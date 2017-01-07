Honda announces autonomous vehicle ecosystem at CES 2017

Posted on in Transport

Honda unveiled a new self-driving concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, called the Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem.

The ecosystem aims to “connect the power of artificial intelligence, robotics and big data to transform the mobility experience,” providing drivers with a selection of entertainment systems while the car takes them to their destination.

See Also: Another automaker talks with Google to build self-driving vehicles

Honda previewed an “electric automated mini-vehicle concept” that will utilize parts of the open ecosystem. The vehicle be able to communicate with other vehicle-to-vehicle connected cars and smart city infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety for pedestrians.

Visa, DreamWorks Animation, and startups in Honda’s Xcelerator innovation program have announced collaborations to build productivity and entertainment experiences. The automaker’s Silicon Valley Lab will become an incubator for some startup projects.

Honda wants to feel you, man

Honda plans to build an “emotion engine” for drivers, which will use artificial intelligence to understand a consumer’s problems and offer in-vehicle solutions. The automaker did not say who it was working with to build the AI personal assistant.

“Since our founding, Honda has focused on creating technologies that help people,” said Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, president & CEO of Honda R&D. “Our goal is to showcase a future technology path that results in a redefined mobility experience.”

Honda also announced a self-balancing motorcycle at CES 2017, able to keep its balance without stabilizers. The motorcycle is in concept stage, but could be pushed to a commercial motorcycle in the near future.

This year’s CES has been awash in autonomous car news, with Hyundai announcing a planned cheaper autonomous car, Ford advancing its autonomous fleet production timelines, Faraday Future’s autonomous debut/stumble and BMW demonstrating its connected technology by letting editorial teams — like us here at ReadWrite — take a new 5 Series for a self-driven spin on the highway.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

ibeacon

Freckle beacons want you to get your ESPN on

Freckle, an Internet of Things (IoT) beacon analytics firm, has announced a new partnership with AirKast, a popular mobile platform provider for publishers, which include ESPN, Cumulus Media, and CBS News Radio. The introduction of Frickle SDK into AirKast’s wide selection of publishers, which number in the thousands, should provide more accurate location services for… Read more »

MadRats-Gaming-Super-Suit-Front

Have a blast with this new supersuit

With video gaming being an integral part of many kid’s lives, a game design company located in the US, Supersuit, has globally introduced the first wearable platform “SuperSuit.” This wearable smart suit blends gesture control technology with outdoor gaming, taking video gaming outside into the sun and fresh air, and away from T.V. screens. See also:  Aussie cricket team protecting… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Smart Cities

Smart Vegas, Baby! Las Vegas and Ingenu kick off smart innovation district

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite